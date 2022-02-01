Google Home offers one of the easiest ways of setting up a multi-room speaker system. If you already have multiple Google Home speakers set up, it only takes a couple of minutes to create a speaker group.

You can create a group with any Google or Nest smart speaker, or speakers with Google Assistant built-in. Smart Displays and Chromecast devices work as well, except for first-generation Chromecasts.

For this tutorial, let's assume you have your Google Home devices set up already. If you're unsure which ones you've set up, check the Google Home app to see all your devices.

How to set up a speaker group

Open the Google Home app. Tap the plus button in the top left. Tap Create speaker group. Select the speakers you wish to group and tab Next. Create a name for your group and tap Save.

You'll return to the Google Home devices screen. Scroll down to see your new speaker group.

Image Gallery (5 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

How to add or remove speakers

Open the Google Home app. Tap on the speaker group you wish to modify. Tap Choose devices. Select the devices you wish to add or remove. Tap Save.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

After you have your speaker group set up, you can activate it by speaking the group name to any Google Home device in your house (e.g. "Hey Google, play Christmas music on Chromecast devices").

How to control the volume in your speaker groups

Unfortunately, due to a recent Google Home app update, it's no longer possible to control the volume of your speaker group using your phone's volume buttons. Additionally, you cannot change the volume of the entire group at once — you'll need to do it individually. To change the volume of your speaker group, just follow these steps:

While playing media, tap the Media button in the Google Home app. Adjust the slider of each speaker.

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

While the volume controls are irritating — and, with any luck, temporary — this is still a simple and convenient way to group all your Google Home speakers.

12 best offline Android games to play when there's no internet No Wi-Fi, no problem

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email