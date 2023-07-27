As you use Facebook to keep in touch with friends and family and cringe at outdated memes, the app's cache fills up with data about pages you visited, profile photos, videos, pictures, and other content. This information is stored on your device so that it doesn't have to download all that data again, speeding up the app's load time.

But this can backfire quickly as the cache accumulates so much data that it takes up a lot of storage space on your phone. And, sometimes, files in the cache become corrupted or out of date, eventually slowing down the app. Whether you use the Facebook mobile app on your Google Pixel phone or another Android device, clearing the cache is a surefire way to get the app running smoothly again, especially if it has been acting sluggish.

When should you clear your Facebook cache?

Facebook stores your login details and other temporary files in its cache so that they can be referenced later. The cached files are available locally on your phone, meaning they don't need to be re-downloaded when you open the app. This ensures quicker loading times since the Facebook app can retrieve the files locally instead of downloading them from Facebook's servers.

Despite the usefulness of the Facebook app's cache, it can get bloated with old cached data soon enough, affecting its performance. It's time to clear your Facebook cache when your app takes ages to load, if photos and videos don't work, or if there's another performance issue.

How to clear your Facebook cache on Android

You can clear your Facebook cache from the Settings menu on Android. Here's how:

Open Settings on your Android phone. Select Apps or Apps and notifications. Scroll through the list until you find Facebook, or use the search bar to find the app. Tap Facebook. 2 Images Close Select Storage or Storage & cache. Tap Clear cache in the lower-right corner. 2 Images Close

How to clear your Facebook cache on iPhone

Unlike Android, you can't clear your Facebook cache from your iPhone's Settings app. Instead, you'll uninstall the Facebook app and reinstall it from the Apple App Store.

Go to Settings on the homescreen. Select General. Tap iPhone Storage. 2 Images Close Select Facebook from the list. Select Delete App and tap Delete to confirm. This uninstalls the Facebook app and clears the cache. 2 Images Close Reinstall the Facebook app from the App Store. Open Facebook once the installation is complete, and enter your login details.

What happens when you clear your Facebook cache?

Once you've cleared the Facebook app's cache on your phone, you'll find that you've gained more storage and purged old and possibly corrupted files. In the case of the iOS app, you'll reinstall it and log in again to reap the benefits of clearing the cache.

Clearing your cache doesn't affect your personal data like your Facebook account details, pictures, and friends list. That data is stored on Facebook's servers, so you won't lose your information after clearing the cache.

Can you clear your Facebook cache from the browser?

If you access Facebook from a browser, whether on a desktop PC or a Mac, you can't clear Facebook's cache like you would on your phone. Instead, you'll clear your browser's cache, which also clears Facebook's cache.

Speed up your phone's performance by clearing the cache

Clearing your Facebook cache removes outdated files and improves the app's performance. Purging the app's cache of old files is usually the solution to common Facebook problems like slow loading times, updated profiles not showing up, posts not displaying correctly, and more. But if you're tired of your Facebook feed blasting a seemingly never-ending stream of ads, annoying quizzes, and questionable posts, consider these alternative social media platforms.