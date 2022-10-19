Not all the places you visit should be remembered

Google Maps is an intuitive and powerful way to find new places, get directions, and leave a review of the places you visited, especially since the app comes pre-installed on the best Android phones. To make it easier to keep track of the places you browsed and provide you with better recommendations, Google Maps saves the places you've searched for, shared, and reviewed.

There are several reasons for deleting this data, such as not wanting others to know you looked up a specific place or when you're preparing a surprise for someone. You can avoid these moments in just a few steps by deleting your search history from your Android device or a desktop computer.

When you turn on location history, Google Maps records every place you've been. Keeping track of places you visit when traveling is useful. However, you may want some control over it so that you can remove the ones you don't want to save on the cloud.

Clearing your search history

You can remove places you looked up from your Google Maps history so that they don't appear in your recent searches. It doesn't matter which device you complete the process from, as your data is deleted from Google's servers, meaning that clearing it on a computer makes it disappear from your phone. These steps won't impact the places you reviewed or added to lists and only removes them from your searched items.

On your Android device

If you have your phone handy, clearing your search history takes a couple of steps:

Open Google Maps on your phone. Tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner. Tap Settings. Tap Maps history. Confirm your identity by tapping the Verify button. The Maps Activity screen shows your recent interactions with Maps, whether you were searching for a place, sharing directions, or something else. Close To access your history from a specific date, tap the calendar icon in the upper-left corner. To delete an activity, tap the X next to each entry. To bulk-delete activities, tap the Delete button in the upper-right corner and select the timeframe for which you'd like your activity gone. This is also where you can delete all your search history. To automatically delete your activity after a certain amount of time, tap Auto-delete. 2 Images Close

On your computer

The steps to delete your Maps search history are similar when completed on a desktop computer:

Open Google Maps using your web browser and sign in to your Google account. Click the hamburger menu icon in the upper-left corner. Click Maps Activity at the bottom of the menu. Confirm your identity by tapping the Verify button. The screen displays your recent interactions with Maps, whether you searched for a place, shared directions, or another activity. To pull your history from a specific date, tap the calendar icon in the upper-left corner. Tap the X next to an entry to delete it. To bulk-delete entries, tap the Delete button in the upper-right corner and select the timeframe for which you'd like your activity gone. This is also where you can delete all your history. To automatically delete your activity after a certain amount of time, select Auto-delete.

Deleting your timeline and location history

On top of clearing your search history, you may want to review your timeline and remove places from it. The process is simple and can be completed from a phone or a computer since your activity is stored on the cloud.

From your Android phone

Reviewing and editing your timeline using your Android phone is straightforward and accessible.

Open Google Maps on your phone or tablet. Tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner. Tap Your timeline. Turn on location history so that Google can track your activity. If you haven't, there won't be anything to see in this section. To explore the places you visited using different criteria, switch between the various tabs. You can filter by day, trip, type of place, city, or country. The insights tab summarizes the places by type if you've been driving, walking, or cycling. Close To remove a visit from your timeline, locate it using one of the options above. The easiest is to look it up under the Day tab. Tap the overflow (⋮) menu next to the entry you'd like to remove or edit and then select the appropriate action. To remove an entire day from your timeline, tap the overflow (⋮) menu in the upper-right corner and select Delete day. 2 Images Close

Google also lets you clear your location history or automatically delete it after a while. The process is simple:

Open Google Maps on your phone or tablet. Tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner. Tap Your timeline. Tap on the overflow (⋮) menu in the upper-right corner and tap Settings and privacy. To delete all your location history, tap Delete all Location History. To delete a specific period of time from your location history, tap Delete Location History range. Tap Automatically delete Location History to auto-delete your location history after 3, 18, or 36 months. Close

From a computer

The deletion process is also available on desktop but offers fewer options than on mobile. While it lets you access and delete specific items from your timeline, it won't let you explore it with as much granularity as on your mobile.

Open Google Maps using your web browser and sign in to your Google account. Click the hamburger menu icon in the upper-right corner and click Your timeline. Use the filters in the upper-right corner to reveal where you've been on a specific day. Once you've found the place you'd like to remove from your location history, tap the overflow (⋮) menu next to it and select Remove from day. Close To remove an entire day from your timeline, tap the trash icon next to the date.

Using the desktop version of your timeline, you can also delete your entire history or set auto-deletion settings:

Open Google Maps using your web browser and sign in to your Google account. Click the hamburger menu icon in the upper-right corner and click Your timeline. To delete your entire timeline, tap the trash icon in the bottom-right corner. Otherwise, tap the cogwheel icon in the lower-right corner and select Automatically delete location history.

These steps won't prevent Google from continuing to save your location history. If you want to stop it from recording your whereabouts in addition to clearing your history, turn off location history.

Explore the world while controlling your privacy

With these options, you can explore the world and have Google keep track of it while conveniently removing places you don't want to appear in your timeline or search history. Google Maps has much more to offer, so check out how to fully customize Google Maps like a pro to make the most of it.