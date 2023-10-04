Our phones have become an extension of ourselves. We take them everywhere and handle them frequently throughout the day. But they can also harbor bacteria. That's why it's crucial to keep the phone and screen clean. Not just for aesthetics but for hygiene as well. We often clean our phone storage to maintain its performance and responsiveness, so why not do the same for the outside of our phones? Regular cleaning removes dirt, grime, and germs. A simple cleaning routine allows you to use your device safely and comfortably.

What do you need to get started?

Cleaning your phone properly requires having the right supplies on hand. Having the following supplies on hand ensures you can follow our cleaning guide effectively.

Microfiber cloth to safely wipe the screen and exterior without scratching.

to safely wipe the screen and exterior without scratching. Distilled water to lightly dampen the microfiber cloth for the screen and phone body since tap water can streak.

to lightly dampen the microfiber cloth for the screen and phone body since tap water can streak. 70% isopropyl alcohol solution to disinfect the ports and headphone jack when sprayed on a microfiber cloth.

to disinfect the ports and headphone jack when sprayed on a microfiber cloth. Cotton swabs for cleaning crevices and speaker grills.

for cleaning crevices and speaker grills. Anti-static brushes to remove camera lens dust without scratching.

to remove camera lens dust without scratching. Toothpicks to clear clogged ports and the headphone jack.

to clear clogged ports and the headphone jack. Microfiber towels for drying and polishing to prevent water damage.

Safety comes first — What you need to know

Putting safety first is vital when looking after your phone. Follow these tips closely, as phones can be sensitive. These instructions include cleaning guidelines approved by top manufacturers like Apple and Samsung to keep devices functioning optimally. Let's discuss what you'll need to keep your device looking spotless and working smoothly.

Always turn your phone completely off and disconnect chargers or cables before cleaning to avoid electric shock or damage.

Be extra careful not to get moisture in openings like charging ports, the headphone jack, and speakers.

Never spray liquid cleaners directly onto your phone's surface. Instead, spray a small amount onto a damp cloth and gently wipe down the phone.

Only use soft, non-abrasive cloths and materials when cleaning your phone, like microfiber cloths, which are a good option.

Avoid paper towels, brushes, or anything that could scratch the screen or body. Even minimal pressure over time can ruin protective coatings.

Be gentle when cleaning around buttons, cameras, speakers, and other fragile components.

Never submerge your phone in water, even if it is water-resistant or carries an Ingress Protection (IP) rating.

How to clean the phone body

It is necessary to clean your phone's exterior thoroughly. With constant use, it's prone to collect dust, fingerprints, and other residues that can damage its surface. Whether you have the latest phone or an older model, these steps will keep your device looking like new.

Turn off your phone and disconnect any cables. Use a dry microfiber cloth to wipe down the entire exterior of the phone body, getting into crevices. This removes surface-level dirt, oils, and debris. Lightly dampen a cotton swab or microfiber cloth with distilled water for a deeper clean. Be careful not to oversaturate. Spraying compressed air into tight spaces and ports is not recommended but can be used to dislodge stubborn dust and particles. Don't use compressed air too close or at an angle, as excessive pressure might harm your phone. Dampen a cotton swab with 70% isopropyl alcohol to sanitize the exterior and disinfect ports. Let ports completely air dry before reconnecting the cables. Rinse and dry the phone body thoroughly with a clean microfiber towel to remove excess moisture.

Is cleaning a foldable phone any different?

Foldable phones have innovative designs and features but come with some cleaning challenges, especially around their hinges. You may have seen that over time, dirt and debris can accumulate in these areas, affecting both the device's functionality and looks. To ensure your foldable phone continues to operate smoothly and looks its best, it's equally important to include hinge cleaning as part of your regular maintenance routine.

To clean your foldable phone effectively, examine the hinge areas for trapped particles. Then, use a small amount of Blu-Tack putty to gently remove debris without leaving any residue behind. Slightly dampen a cotton swab with a 70% isopropyl alcohol solution to clean around the hinge edges. After cleaning, make sure the hinge area is completely dry before folding the phone back to prevent damage from moisture.

How to clean the phone screen

Have you ever had a smudge on your screen while watching something or looking at your favorite pictures? It can be annoying, right? But it's easier to clean your phone screen than you might think, so long as you remain gentle.

Begin with a dry microfiber cloth and gently wipe away fingerprints, smudges, or oils. Dampen a soft microfiber cloth with distilled water, but ensure it's only lightly damp, not soaked. Gently wipe down the entire screen surface. It is better to use alternating horizontal and vertical motions. Rinse and wring out the cloth regularly to prevent streaks. Select a safe disinfectant wipe option if necessary. Finish by carefully drying the screen with a dry microfiber towel to ensure it's completely dry.

Cleaning the ports and speaker grills

It's important not to overlook the maintenance of your phone's ports and speaker grills. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to do it effectively:

Check the port openings for tiny bits of fluff, dust, or dirt. Consider using Blu-Tack putty or similar craft putty, as it doesn't leave any residue behind. Use it in small amounts. Dampen a cotton swab with a 70% isopropyl alcohol solution. Ensure the cotton swab is not dripping wet but slightly damp, and gently swab around the entrance of the ports. If something is stuck, carefully use a plastic toothpick or a dull safety pin to remove it gently. After cleaning, let the port air dry completely before you plug in your charger. Moisture stuck inside could harm your phone's insides.

Don't insert sharp objects into the speaker grill designed to protect the drivers. This could lead to permanent damage.

Is it worth using a UV phone sanitizer?

UV phone sanitizers have become a popular choice in recent times. But is it worth using one? Well, the answer is yes! The oleophobic coating on the screen is important for keeping the glass smooth and preventing fingerprints and oil buildup, which sometimes gets damaged by conventional methods of cleaning phones. That's why a UV phone sanitizer is such a great alternative!

It's quick, easy, and doesn't damage the coating on your screen. Plus, many models double as a wireless charger, making it a great investment for your phone's overall health. Place your phone inside the sanitizer chamber, turn it on, and wait for the cleaning process to finish. It only takes about 10 minutes, and you'll have a germ-free phone with a smooth, shiny screen!

Using other accessories for cleaning

Cleaning your phone and screen doesn't need to be a daunting task. With a few affordable supplies and dedicating a bit of time to following these straightforward cleaning techniques, you can keep your phone looking like new and functioning optimally. Check out our guide on choosing protective cases and screen covers for more ways to care for your phone. The right accessories provide an extra layer of defense against dirt, scratches, and damage. Implementing basic cleaning and protection lets your phone stay pristine and last for years.