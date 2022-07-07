As we stare down yet another Prime Day, discounts on Amazon devices are starting to crop up. If you're not already into a smart home ecosystem, it may be tempting to take this opportunity to get started with Alexa by way of Amazon's various Echo speakers. Tempted, but not sure where to start? Here, we'll help you decide which Echo speaker is right for your household.

What do you need it for?

Broadly speaking, all Echo speakers do roughly the same thing: listen for you to say "Alexa," then respond to whatever you say next. They all answer questions and carry out orders the same way, and they can all play music and podcasts from the same services. So how are they different?

It might sound reductive, but for most people, choosing the right Echo speaker is mostly a matter of making sure you get one that can produce audio at a volume and quality that meets your needs. The larger your space, the more powerful a speaker you'll need to fill it with sound. The Echo Dot might do fine in a small office, for example, but it'll be woefully inadequate for a large living room — especially if you want to listen to music on it. (Bear in mind, though, that all current-generation Echo speakers have 3.5-millimeter audio jacks, so you can output their sound to larger speakers if you have any.)

If media isn't as much of a priority, the Echo Dot will probably meet your smart speaker needs just fine. There are a few different flavors of Echo Dot: the standard version, a kids' edition, and a model with a digital clock built-in (larger Echo speakers don't come in these unique variants).

Still undecided? Read on for more about your Echo options.

Amazon Echo Dot

At an MSRP of $50 (and with frequent discounts, to boot), the Echo Dot is the easiest Echo speaker to recommend to newcomers. With a small footprint — the Dot is just 3.9 inches wide, making it a little bigger than a softball — the Dot is easy to tuck away somewhere inconspicuous, but it also comes in three colors (gray, white, or blue) if you want to display it more prominently.

The Dot has the same Alexa functionality as the larger Echo speakers, so it can help you perform all the same tasks and answer all the same questions. It's not a great pick if you plan to use your Echo speaker as a standalone music player; it fills smaller rooms alright, but its 1.6-inch driver can't push a very powerful sound. It does have Bluetooth and a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack to connect to louder speakers, though, and like all Echo speakers, the Dot can be added to multi-room audio setups.

Buy the Echo Dot if...

You want a small, inexpensive Echo speaker.

Audio quality isn't a priority.

Buy Echo Dot:

Amazon Echo

The $99 Amazon Echo is essentially the same as the Echo Dot but larger. It's even the same spherical shape in the same three colors: gray, white, and blue. The biggest difference from the Dot for most people will be the bump in audio quality. Whereas the Echo Dot has just one 1.6-inch driver, the full-size Echo has a 3-inch woofer and two 0.8-inch tweeters, meaning it can produce fuller, clearer sound. Of course, it still has Bluetooth, and its 3.5-millimeter audio jack can be used for audio input or output.

Power users will also appreciate that the full-size Echo has a built-in Zigbee radio for controlling certain smart home devices without needing a separate hub — something the Echo Dot doesn't offer.

Buy the Echo if...

Audio quality matters to a point.

You'll use the built-in Zigbee connectivity.

Buy Echo:

Amazon Echo Studio

Both the Echo and the Echo Dot can be connected to larger speakers for audio output, but if you want a big, beefy, all-in-one Alexa smart speaker that can produce room-filling sound all on its own, the $200 Echo Studio might be up your alley. The eight-pound unit has three 2-inch drivers, a 1-inch tweeter, and a 5.25-inch downward-firing woofer for robust sound, and Amazon says it "senses the acoustics of your space, fine-tuning playback for optimal sound." It does everything the normal Echo does, too, including function as a Zigbee hub. If you plan on regularly listening to music on your Echo and you like it loud, the Studio will be worth a look.

Buy the Echo Studio if...

Your budget can bear it.

You need the best standalone audio quality.

Buy Echo Studio:

Amazon Echo Flex

The polar opposite of the Echo Studio, the Echo Flex is a positively tiny Alexa speaker meant to sit flush against an electrical outlet. The all-in-one unit has a microphone and a rather meager speaker to relay Alexa's responses — being just a little larger than a phone charger, it can't manage much volume on its own. Fortunately, like larger Echo speakers, it has Bluetooth and a 3.5-millimeter audio jack to output audio through another device. It's even got a USB port on the button to connect a device charger or optional accessories like night lights.

Being something of a specialty item, the Echo Flex might not be a great only Echo speaker to have — but it's a great way to dip your toe in the Alexa ecosystem if you're coming from, say, a Google Assistant-powered smart home.

Buy the Echo Flex if...

You want to try a particularly cheap Echo.

You have a conveniently placed outlet to connect it to.

Buy Echo Flex:

