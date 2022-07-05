Amazon gift cards are more than just a mildly inconvenient form of cash locked to your Amazon account. While purchasing an Amazon gift card for someone is a convenient way to send them money, it can actually be a good way to set yourself up for quick and easy purchases, or even a smart payment method for budgeting if you're a frequent Amazon shopper. The best part is that it's possible to reload those gift cards for future use, so your account's gift balance can be at-the-ready for a quick checkout.

You won't need to double-check your bank account, either, as Amazon will prominently display your gift card balance as a payment method upon checkout. This guide will show you how to check your Amazon account’s gift card balance at any time on the Amazon website or app. We'll also show you how to manually and automatically reload your balance.

How to check your Amazon gift card balance on desktop

Click on Account & Lists in the top right of your screen. Click Gift Cards underneath the Account heading. 2 Images Close Your gift card balance will be displayed at the top of your screen.

How to check your Amazon gift card balance on the mobile app

These steps are identical whether you are using the Android or iPhone app.

Open the Amazon Shopping app. Tap the Profile button at the bottom of your screen. 2 Images Close Scroll down; you will see your balance displayed in the Gift Card Balance heading. You can also tap Manage gift card balance to see a detailed breakdown of your balance activity, including your auto-reload setting. 2 Images Close

How to reload your Amazon gift card balance

Amazon offers two ways to reload your account‘s gift card balance. You can either manually add funds or set an automatic reload threshold. We'll show you how to reload your balance on the Android and iOS apps. If you're on desktop, click the Reload your balance button below your gift card balance to see the same options. For each method, head to the Profile tab in the Amazon app first.

On the Profile tab, scroll down and tap Reload Balance underneath the Gift Card Balance heading. Scroll down and enter the desired amount under the Amount heading. Tap Buy Now to complete your purchase. 2 Images Close

If you prefer to reload your Amazon gift card balance on your desktop:

Go to the Amazon homepage. Hold your mouse over Accounts & Lists and select Gift cards. Click reload your balance in the menu bar.

How to automatically reload your balance

If you don't want the hassle of uploading your balance manually, you can set your card to reload automatically.

On the Profile tab, scroll down and tap Reload Balance underneath the Gift Card Balance heading. Scroll down and tap Set up Auto-Reload. 2 Images Close There are two ways to auto-reload your balance. Select Auto-Reload on a schedule to add a preset amount on a recurring basis.

to add a preset amount on a recurring basis. Select Auto-Reload when your balance gets low to ensure your gift card balance never drops below a set threshold. Scroll down and tap Save Your Auto-Reload Setting to complete the setup. 3 Images Close

How to check a physical gift card's balance without redeeming

If you are unsure about the amount on a physical gift card, you can check the gift card balance without redeeming it. Unfortunately, you’ll need to contact Amazon customer support to do so.

Head to Amazon’s support page. Click on I need more help to initiate. Request to speak with a customer representative. Inform the customer representative that you wish you check the balance on a gift card. Provide them with the code on the back of your gift card.

Keep your gift card balance topped up

Amazon often offers credit for reloading your gift card balance, so it can be a better way to pay. (At the time of writing, Amazon offers an $8 bonus for reloading $100 or more). An Amazon gift card is a great incentive to re-purchase things, so browse your old orders for those reliable items.