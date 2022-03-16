Keeping your Chromebook up-to-date so that it has the latest features and best security safeguards is essential. Finding what version your device is on and if it has an update can be frustrating, but Chromebooks make it easy. All Chromebooks across manufacturers, including the best Chromebooks, get updated in the same way, so you always know where to look.

Let's take a look at why it's important to update your Chromebook, how to make sure your device is up-to-date, and how to initiate an update if it's available.

Keeping your Chromebook current is important for a couple of reasons. The first is so that you have the most recent features on your device. Each release of ChromeOS offers a variety of new features. These features either take the form of visible improvements or behind-the-scenes upgrades that help improve the performance of your Chromebook. Without these updates, you might miss out on a change or new feature that makes your life easier or your device faster.

In addition, keeping your device up-to-date means you will enjoy the newest and best protection against hackers and malware. Hackers try all kinds of tricks to access your data, whether it's through exploits to ChromeOS or encouraging you to install malware on your device. With each update, Google addresses these vulnerabilities and increases software security, so you can browse with peace of mind.

You can check for and install updates on Chromebooks through the Settings app quickly and easily.

Open the Settings app. Click About ChromeOS on the left. Click the Check for updates button. If your device has the most recent update, it will say Your Chromebook is up to date. If you do not have the most recent update, your Chromebook will start downloading and installing it. You will receive an Updating your device message. Once the update is ready, click the Restart button to reboot your Chromebook.

Once your Chromebook has restarted, you'll be able to use any new features and browse more safely.

Sometimes if you have an update, your Chromebook sends you a notification letting you know. This notification shows up in the shelf as an arrow with a circle around it. When expanded, the notification says Update available and prompts you to restart your device to initiate the update.

When you click the notification, it brings you into the Settings app to give you more information about the update.

Using either method will update your Chromebook, so choose whichever is easiest for you.

Updating your Chromebook helps beef up your device's security while keeping it running in tip-top shape. Checking for updates and installing them is easy since there's a centralized method for doing so, no matter which device you're using. If you find your device is running slow and an update didn't help, use the ChromeOS Diagnostics app to get your device running smoothly again.