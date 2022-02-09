It's not just you, even I can't wait to get the latest update

Google released its latest version of Android in August. The update was a long time coming, and Google Pixel owners were able to get an early glimpse of Android 13 throughout the summer, thanks to the Android beta program. The company followed the yearly OS update with its new flagships, the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel 7, at its Made by Google event in October 2022. If you're the owner of a new Google Pixel 7 Pro, congratulations, your phone is already running Android 13. If you own the Google Pixel 6 or an earlier model, Android 13 is available. All you need to do is download and install it.

This guide walks you through the update process from Android 12 to Android 13. Here's how to check for the latest software updates on your Google Pixel phone and update it to the newest version.

Most companies, including Google, don't roll out the latest updates to all Android devices simultaneously. Instead, they release it in small batches to ensure everything works as expected in the real world. So, even if an update is released, it might be a few hours before you get it on your smartphone.

Also, the automatic update can take a little more time, so use the steps below to check for updates manually on your phone.

Open the Settings app and go to System > System Update. On this page, you will see the current Android version of your device. 2 Images Close The phone automatically searches for the latest Android updates. If nothing shows up, tap Check for update. Close You can also ask Google Assistant on your phone by saying, "Hey Google, check for software updates." Tap the Settings tab that shows up in the results. 2 Images Close If the update shows up, you can download and install it. Use Wi-Fi to download the update to save mobile data.

Google has changed its Android update policy several times over the past few years. You can check the rundown of current updates for the Google Pixel smartphone lineup on its support page. Also, we created an in-depth guide that covers how long your Pixel phone will receive updates, which you can read by visiting the linked article.

The company's latest flagships, the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro, are slated to get device software updates for the next five years, including three years of OS updates and an extra two years of security updates. This is an improvement over the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4a, which only came with three years of OS and security updates.

Still, Google falls behind Samsung. The Korean tech giant currently offers four years of Android OS updates for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and other Galaxy S22 series phones, with five years of security updates. Many of its A-series, Z-series, and S-series Android phones also promise four years of OS updates and five years of security updates.

So, there's still room for improvements, and Google needs to offer a longer update cycle for its Pixel phones.

The benefit of owning a Pixel phone is that they are first in line to receive new Android updates. Google is the only Android manufacturer that offers the same-day Android updates that Apple iPhone owners have enjoyed for years.

Like iOS 16 was available to download on supported iPhones on the release date, the Android 13 stable build was released as an OTA update for all supported Pixel devices on day one. The Pixel phones that support the latest Android update include the Google Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a. So, if you own any of these Pixel phones, you can download and install the Android 13 update right now.

Apart from yearly OS updates, Google rolls out security patches every month, along with Pixel Feature Drops introducing new features every three months. Pixel Drops are a great initiative by Google for adding new features to Pixel devices, as users do not have to wait for a major Android release to take advantage of new features.

