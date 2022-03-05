Get new and improved features on your Moto

Between security patches and general software updates to improve reliability, there are plenty of reasons you should keep your phone up to date with the latest software. Motorola is one of the largest budget and midrange brands in the world, and pushes software and security patches to its phones regularly.

This post explains how to find and install system and security updates, but you'll also want to check the Google Play app store frequently since Motorola frequently updates its other apps and features based on user feedback.

Open the Settings app Scroll down to the bottom and tap System updates Tap Check for updatesIf any updates are available, they can either be downloaded and installed immediately or installed later.

You can install app updates immediately or choose a more convenient time.

Motorola also gives you the option to have all of your updates taken care of automatically using the smart updates feature.

Open Settings Scroll down and tap System updates Toggle on the Smart updates if it is not enabled Tap Smart updates Select one of the restart time slots, or choose a custom time To apply this to all updates and not just security patches, tap advanced and make sure Apply to all software updates is turned on

How to find out your Moto's current software version

Here's the fastest way to check which software version you're using

Open the Settings app Scroll to the bottom and tap About phone Scroll down and tap Android version This will show you the Android version your phone is running (top), and which security patch you have (directly beneath the Android version)

With that, now you know how to keep your Motorola phone up to date. Looking for more Motorola content? Check out our rundown of the best cases for the Moto G Stylus 5G.

