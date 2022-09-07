Similar to Inbox Zero on Gmail and Outlook, you may prefer to keep your Android phone's notification center clean. While dismissing notifications gives a sense of accomplishment, you might miss important alerts in the process. Did you accidentally dismiss a promotional alert from a shopping app or a comment on a Google Docs document? You don't need to open the app to check the missed alert. You can find it in the notification history menu in Settings. We will cover the steps for standard Android UI and One UI running on the best Samsung Galaxy phones.

Enable and check notification history on Android

Many OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) disable notification history on their Android offerings. Follow the steps below to enable it.

Swipe up from the homescreen to open the app drawer menu. Find and open the Settings app (it looks like a gear icon). Open Notifications. Select Notification history. 2 Images Close Enable the Use notification history toggle from the following menu. 2 Images Close

You can now dismiss any alert from the notification center. The same alert will appear in the Notification history menu.

Enable and check notification history on Samsung Galaxy phones

Samsung uses a different Android skin called One UI. The steps to enable and check notification history differs on a Samsung Galaxy phone.

Swipe up from the homescreen and open Settings (the one with a gear icon). Scroll to Notifications. Open Advanced settings from the following menu. 2 Images Close Select Notification history. Enable the Notification history toggle. 2 Images Close Swipe down from the top to open the notification center. Dismiss any app alerts and check the same from the Notification history menu. Close

Notification history shows alerts in chronological order, with the most recent at the top. However, the system doesn't offer any way to place a notification history shortcut on the homescreen for easy access.

Disable notification history on Android

Notification history doesn't come with any biometric protection. Anyone with access to your phone can hop into Settings and check your last 24 hours of notifications. Sometimes, you may not want the system to save confidential notifications from apps like Signal or Telegram. Since there is no way to disable notification history for individual apps, you must disable the function entirely.

Open Settings and go to the Notification history menu (refer to the steps above). Disable the Notification history toggle and confirm your decision. 2 Images Close

The option deletes your notification history. You can enable it again to start keeping your history again, but the system won't restore your current notification history.

Never miss an important message on your phone

Keeping up with notifications can be a hassle, but Android gives you a lot of flexibility when it comes to dealing with them. You can snooze any notification and deal with it later, or use simply turn on Do Not Disturb mode.