Galaxy Watch 4 battery about to die? Top it up without a charger with this neat trick.

Although the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, it is by no means a perfect smartwatch, as we noted in our review. For starters, the Galaxy Watch 4 uses a WPC-based charging technology and doesn’t technically support the standard Qi wireless charging. That said, there is no shortage of people who claim that they're able to charge their wearbles with a Qi wireless charger, but it's sort of a crap shoot: if you have a Qi charger lying around, it may be worth a shot, but we defintely wouldn't depend upon this workaround.

Other than that, the Galaxy Watch 4 also supports reverse wireless charging only on Samsung Galaxy flagships with the Wireless PowerShare feature. Similarly, you can also charge every previous generation of Galaxy Watches—Galaxy Watch, Watch 3, Watch Sport, Gear S3/Sport, Watch Active, and Watch Active 2 using the feature.

What is Wireless PowerShare?

Wireless PowerShare is a Samsung-exclusive feature that’s found in Samsung’s flagship device lineup like the Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, and Galaxy Z Flip series. It turns the back of the phone into a wireless charger and can be used to charge other devices that support wireless charging. You can use it to add a little juice to your secondary phone or accessories that support Qi wireless charging if they’re running low.

How to charge a Galaxy Watch 4 using a Wireless Charger

Plug in the wireless charger into the power adapter. Place your Galaxy Watch 4 on the watch charging area. Adjust the watch to align perfectly with the charging pad’s coil markings. Doing so will ensure that your watch charges faster and more efficiently.

How to charge a Galaxy Watch 4 with Wireless PowerShare

Samsung’s Wireless PowerShare feature is great for charging other Samsung and most Qi-supported devices. However, it comes in only Samsung flagships like the Z Fold/Flip, S10, S20, S21, S22, Note 10, and Note 20 series. Here’s how to use it.

Swipe down from the top of your phone to open quick settings. Find and tap the Wireless PowerShare tile to turn it on. 2 Images Close Place your Samsung phone on a table face down. Place your Galaxy Watch 4 in the center of the phone to start charging it.

The watch will start charging only when the charging coils are aligned correctly. If you don’t see the watch charging after you place it, try readjusting its position.

How to set a battery limit for Wireless PowerShare

Open Settings. Scroll down and tap on Battery and device care. Tap Battery. 2 Images Close Tap Wireless Power Sharing. Select Battery Limit to change the battery percentage value. 2 Images Close

If you’ve lost the charging adapter and the puck, your options would be—getting the original Samsung Galaxy Watch wireless charging dock which sells for $30, or Qi-certified wireless chargers that sell for around $30-$40 and work with the Galaxy Watch 4.

You could also buy Samsung’s Wireless Charger Duo or Trio, which retail for $60 and $90, respectively, and can charge one/two Samsung devices and a Galaxy Watch 4 simultaneously.

Is Wireless PowerShare a good way to charge your Galaxy Watch 4?

No, it isn’t. The fastest way to charge your Galaxy Watch 4 is via the official wireless charger. Reverse charging can be slow, inefficient, and produces heat.

Not to mention, regularly charging your Galaxy Watch 4 via the PowerShare feature could harm your phone’s battery life in the long run. Hence, it is recommended to use the Wireless PowerShare feature only in case of an emergency.

Samsung and its growing ecosystem

The absence of standard Qi wireless charging support on the Galaxy Watch 4 is a bummer, especially for those who own a non-Samsung device with reverse wireless charging support. However, the exclusion of Qi charging is probably one of Samsung’s ways to invite people to its growing ecosystem, which is the closest you’ll get to Apple’s in the Android world.

With the Pixel Watch around the corner, it will be interesting to see if it will support Qi wireless charging or follow in Samsung’s footsteps. Either way, the Galaxy Watch 5 is also coming, and we hope Samsung adds standard Qi wireless charging to it. If you’re looking to buy a wireless charger, here are some of the best wireless chargers for your Samsung devices that you can buy right now.