Changing your Zoom background lets you add a splash of personality or remove background distractions. There are plenty of other features packed into this star among the free video calling apps, but if you're new to the service, you may want to make changing your background a priority.

We quickly walk you through how to change your background on Zoom. We show how to do this on a desktop browser and the mobile app, but you can follow these instructions regardless of your platform. However, if you regularly make video calls, picking up a Chromebook with a high-quality screen and selfie cam is a must.

How to change your Zoom background on a desktop web browser

Whether you use Chrome, Firefox, or any of our favorite browsers, the process for changing your Zoom background is the same.

If you use a corporate account, changing your background may be deactivated by your account administrator.

Go to the Zoom website and sign in to your account. Click the Host button in the upper-right corner of your screen. You can do this when joining a call, but we recommend hosting a meeting to set up your backgrounds. Select either With Video Off or With Video On from the drop-down menu. Click the arrow on the Start video button in the lower-right corner of your screen. Click Choose virtual background to open the Background & Effects window. Click the plus button on the right of the window. Click Add image or Add video. Find the image or video you want to use on your computer and select it.

In any future meeting, you can select your new background from the Background & Effects window. You can also select the Blur option to disguise background items while keeping your face in focus.

Any backgrounds you add to Zoom aren't available on other platforms, including the mobile app. You must re-upload the background to use it on a different platform.

How to change your Zoom background on the mobile app

The Zoom app is available on Android and iOS devices, including Android tablets and iPads. We show the process using the Android app, but the process is nearly identical for both. So, even if you have an iPhone, you won't have any problem following this guide.

Open the Zoom app. Tap the orange New Meeting button in the upper-left corner of your screen. Tap Start a Meeting. 2 Images Close Tap the three-dot More button in the lower-right corner of your screen. Tap Background & Effects from the pop-up window. 2 Images Close Select one of the pre-set backgrounds or tap Add to import your background. Close

Be yourself in your Zoom meetings

Adding a custom background is a great way to spice up those tedious and unnecessary corporate meetings. If your company doesn't mandate Zoom, why not try Google Meet instead? It has a similar array of tricks and is neatly integrated into Google Assistant-compatible smart displays.