Browsing the internet on your Android phone is only as good as your internet speed. Even if it's one of our favorite foldable phones, the page load times don't see a dramatic reduction. And there's always the probability of security warnings or DNS errors ruining your browsing experience. So, how do you improve the browsing experience on your phone? By using a private DNS like Google DNS or Cloudflare.

Why use Google or Cloudflare DNS on your phone?

DNS stands for Domain Name System. It translates a website's domain name into its internet protocol (IP) address for easy navigation. To further clarify, Google Search's domain name is Google.com. But, one of the many IP addresses the search engine uses is 142.250.189.206, which is difficult to remember. This is where DNS comes in. You can enter Google Search's domain name and let DNS do the hard work of translating that into the IP address used by the site.

A DNS network is powered by several DNS servers that handle your browsing requests seamlessly in the background. While this action happens behind the scenes, knowing the DNS servers you are using is important. By default, your ISP has its own DNS servers, but it might not always be the best option.

Google and Cloudflare, the world's largest content delivery network providers, offer their own DNS servers. So why should you use them instead of your ISP's DNS? That's because they provide faster DNS lookups, leading to faster page load time and speeding up internet browsing.

Besides the speed and performance, these DNS services offer additional security, like DNS-over-HTTPS and DNSSEC. And they don't keep a log of user activity, which could pose a security risk. And since your browsing activity is encrypted, your ISP or a hacker cannot determine the websites you visit.

A private DNS is also necessary if you frequently connect your phone to public Wi-Fi networks and access sensitive websites.

Apart from speeding up the browsing experience, Google or Cloudflare DNS can reduce the time it takes for apps to load content on your phone. Cloudflare also offers a DNS resolver for families that blocks malware, phishing websites, and adult content and protects against other security risks.

How to change the DNS on a Google Pixel phone to Google DNS or Cloudflare

When you change the DNS provider on your phone, it affects mobile data and Wi-Fi. Your phone will use the private DNS server entered by you instead of the one provided by your ISP or network provider.

Open the Settings menu. Tap Network & internet. Select Private DNS. 2 Images Close Select the Private DNS provider hostname option. To use Cloudflare DNS, enter 1dot1dot1dot1.cloudflare-dns.com and tap Save. Alternatively, enter one.one.one.one. For Google DNS, enter dns.google and then tap Save. Close

A "Couldn't connect" error appears on the screen if you enter an incorrect DNS server.

How to change your Samsung phone's DNS to Google DNS or Cloudflare

Similar to Pixel phones, changing the DNS on Samsung phones is easy.

Navigate to the Settings menu on your Galaxy phone. Tap Connections. Scroll down and select More connection settings. Tap Private DNS. Tap Private DNS provider hostname. 2 Images Close Enter 1dot1dot1dot1.cloudflare-dns.com or one.one.one.one for Cloudflare DNS. Type dns.google to use Google DNS. Tap Save to save the new DNS settings. Close

The steps to use a private DNS on the best budget Android phones from other companies are mostly the same. The feature is available on all devices running Android 9.0 Pie or higher.

How to confirm your phone is using Cloudflare or Google DNS

To confirm your phone uses Cloudflare DNS, head to the 1.1.1.1 help website. It shows the connection information with all the necessary debug information. If the "Connected to 1.1.1.1" and "Using DNS over TLS (DoT)" are shown as "Yes," it means your phone is using the Cloudflare DNS.

Google does not offer a similar website, but you can use the 1.1.1.1 helper website to determine the DNS that's being used. If the AS Name shows up as Google, it means your phone is using Google DNS.

Use Cloudflare or Google DNS for a safer browsing experience

A private DNS is a must to browse the internet securely on your phone. You can never be secure enough on the internet, and you should always take precautions to keep yourself safe from scammers and malware. Another plus point is that a private DNS reduces page loading times. And you get all this for free, so there's little reason not to use a private DNS on your phone.

