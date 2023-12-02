Skype is a pioneer in video calling and is one of the best free platforms for staying connected with friends, family, and colleagues. It is known for reliable video and voice communication, offering a smooth experience for virtual meetings, catch-ups, and collaborative work. Its versatility makes it a popular choice for users across various devices, and if you use Skype on a Chromebook, it can be your go-to app for quality communication.

If you are new to Skype or need to change your name on Skype, follow this step-by-step guide as we walk you through setting up your name.

What is a Skype ID and Skype display name?

Your Skype profile is like your virtual calling card. Your username is the key to finding your account among many users. Choosing a Skype name that reflects your identity makes it easier for friends, family, and colleagues to connect with you. Skype simplifies the process by allowing users to set a display name and share the Skype ID.

The display name is what others see when you interact with them, giving you the flexibility to showcase your preferred identity. On the other hand, the Skype ID, or username, is the unique identifier associated with your account. While you can change your display name easily, the Skype ID remains a constant, emphasizing the importance of a unique username that resonates with your online persona. If you sign in with an email address or phone number, your Skype display name is tied to your Microsoft account.

When you decide to switch things up and change your name on Skype, it's not just about aesthetics. It's a statement about your digital identity.

Changing your Skype display name on Android

Adjusting your Skype display name on Android is easy, allowing you to keep your profile fresh and reflect your current vibe. Whether rebranding, celebrating a new chapter, or wanting to switch things up, it's all about expressing yourself.

We use an Android device in the following steps, but you can follow along if you use an IOS device, as the process is the same for both.

Sign up or log in to your Skype account on the Skype app. Tap your profile picture or display name at the screen's upper-left corner. Close Select Skype Profile from the menu that appears. Tap the pencil icon located next to your current display name. Close Enter your new display name. Tap the checkmark icon on the right side of the text box to save your new display name. Close

Changing your Skype display name on the desktop app

You can switch up your Skype name on your PC, Mac, smartphone, or top-end Android tablet without messing with your Microsoft account name. Skype allows you to change your display name through the desktop app. Follow these steps to tweak your Skype display name on the desktop app. The process is the same if you use the Skype app on a tablet.

Sign up or log in to your Skype account on the Skype desktop app. Tap your profile picture or display name in the screen's upper-left corner. Select Skype Profile from the menu that appears. Tap the pencil icon located next to your current display name. Enter your new display name. Tap the checkmark icon on the right side of the text box to save your new display name.

How to change your Skype display name on a browser

Skype also lets you change your display name on the web browser. Follow the steps below to change your display name through a web browser.

Sign up or log in to your Skype account on your preferred web browser. Select Edit profile in the left panel. Select Edit Profile from the page that appears. Change your current display name and click Save.

Tips for changing your display name

Here are some tips to help you choose a suitable display name:

Avoid complex or confusing names. A straightforward display name is easier to remember and more likely to leave a positive impression.

If you use Skype for work or networking, consider a display name that maintains a professional tone. This ensures you make the right impression in your professional circles.

For privacy reasons, avoid using personal information like your full name, birthdate, or contact details in your display name.

If you don't use your real name, choose one that reflects your personality or interests. This can help you connect with others who share similar interests.

How to change your Microsoft account name

Microsoft owns Skype, a major communication software. While the two are linked, altering your Skype name does not change your Microsoft account name. If you want to change your Microsoft account name, go to your Microsoft account settings.

Changing your Microsoft account name may have implications outside Skype and affect other Microsoft services and apps.

Open your web browser and navigate to the Microsoft account website. Log in to your Microsoft account using your current credentials. Locate and click Your info or a similar option to access your account details. Select the Edit name option. Enter the new name you want to associate with your Microsoft account. After entering the new name, select the Save option to update your changes. Some changes, especially to crucial account details, may require additional verification steps. Follow the instructions to complete this process.

Skype has changed with the introduction of AI chatbot

Skype is stepping up its game with the introduction of the Bing AI chatbot, marking a significant evolution in the platform's capabilities. As part of ongoing efforts to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving landscape of communication apps, Skype is making use of AI. The incorporation of Bing AI chatbot promises to enhance user interactions, providing a more dynamic and responsive chatting experience.