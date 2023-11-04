Even if you have a laptop or smartphone with a high-quality camera, you may not want to keep your video on during a virtual meeting. In such instances, your name becomes your identifying feature, so it makes sense to use a name people know you by, whether it's a nickname or otherwise.

By default, Cisco Webex and most video conferencing apps use your first and last names as your display name for meetings. However, Webex allows you to change this, and we show you how.

How to change your Webex name from the mobile app

Webex has two mobile applications, the larger Webex and the smaller Webex Meet, on the Play Store and AppStore. You can only sign in to your account and start meetings on the main Webex app. However, both apps allow you to join meetings as a guest. Whether you're hosting a meeting or honoring an invitation, you can change your display name easily.

Changing your name as a Webex user

If you use Webex, follow these steps to change the display name in your account:

Launch the main Webex app on your iPhone or Android device and log in to your account. Tap your profile icon in the upper-left corner of the app header. This brings up a sidebar. 2 Images Close Select Profile from the options. Alternatively, tap the Edit icon beside your name in the sidebar to bring up your keyboard and start typing. Tap the Edit (pen) icon in the upper-right corner of the display. 2 Images Close Tap the X button in the Display name text field to remove the existing name. Enter your new name in the box. Tap the Done (check) icon in the upper-right corner of the screen to save the change. 2 Images Close

You can only change your display name on Webex. There isn't a separate option to change your first and last names.

Changing your name as a guest

If you don't have a Webex account and only join meetings as a guest, the Webex Meet app lets you set a constant display name to use for every meeting. Here's how it works:

Launch the Webex Meet app. You're taken to the homepage with options to join a meeting or sign in to your account. Tap the Settings (cog) icon in the upper-left corner of the screen. Tap Enter your information. 2 Images Close Fill in your name and email address in the appropriate fields. Tap Done in the upper-right corner of the display. 2 Images Close

This name appears as your default name when joining a meeting as a guest. However, you're prompted to review the name before joining a meeting, so you can change it for that specific meeting. Here's how:

Launch Webex Meet. Tap the Join meeting button. Enter the meeting number or URL, your display name, and your email address in the appropriate text fields. Tap Join in the upper-right corner of the screen. Your name shows up as whatever you entered in the name field. 2 Images Close

How to change your Webex name from the desktop app

Webex has desktop apps for Windows, macOS, and Linux. These apps allow you to create an account to host meetings or join meetings as a guest. And you can easily change your display name, regardless.

Changing your name as a Webex user

Webex users can change their display name from the Webex desktop app, provided they're logged in to their account. Here's how:

Launch the Webex app on your computer. Click your profile picture or in the app header. A box pops up. Click Edit profile. Click the text field under Display name. Delete the existing text and type your new name. Click the white Save button in the lower-right corner of the screen.

Changing your name as a guest

You can change your display name when joining a Webex meeting as a guest. Launch the Webex desktop app and follow these steps:

Click Join meeting on the app sign-in screen. You're prompted to enter the meeting number or link. Click Next. You're asked to enter your display name and email address. Click Next. You're asked to enter the meeting password. Click Continue to proceed to the joining screen.

You cannot change your display name after joining a meeting on either the mobile or desktop app. If you wish to change your name during an ongoing meeting, return to the joining screen, edit your name, and rejoin the call.

How to change your Webex name from the web app

Like the desktop app, the Webex web app lets you host or join meetings as a guest. You can change your display name in both scenarios.

To change your display name as a user:

Go to web.webex.com on your preferred browser and log in to your account. Click your profile icon in the upper-left corner of the screen. A box pops up. Click your name. It turns into a text field. Type the new name. Click any part of the screen to save and close the text field.

To change your display name as a guest:

Go to web.webex.com. Click Join a meeting on the homepage. You're prompted to enter the meeting number or link. Click Join as a guest. You're asked to enter your display name and email address. Click Next. You're asked to enter the meeting password. Click Continue.

Personalize and connect

Whether it's for easy identification, to maintain anonymity, or to correct a typo, Webex allows you to modify your display name easily. This quality-of-life feature is not limited to Cisco Webex. The best video chat apps on Android let you change your name.