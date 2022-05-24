Your email display name might not be the first thing that comes to mind when sending out messages. However, whenever you send an email via Gmail, the recipient gets your display name followed by an email address and message. But a lot can change over time, including your name. Maybe you got married and have a new last name, or you changed organizations and want to represent another company. Your email name needs to be spot on as it’s the first thing that pops up in the email client. Whatever your reason for changing it, it’s quite easy to change your name in Gmail.

What’s the difference between your email display name and username in Gmail?

Let’s clear some confusion here. Your Gmail name and Gmail username are two different things. Your Gmail username is associated with your actual email address. If your email address is xyz@gmail.com, you can’t edit it. It’s your primary email address across Google services, and there is no way to change it. However, you can change your Gmail name, or the display name, that goes with every email you send through Gmail, as shown below.

To check your email name and username, you can simply open your email in a browser and hover the cursor over the circular account profile picture in the top right corner. You will see your name (email name) and username (email address) for your account. If you want to change your display name, it's fairly easy to do.

How to change your display name in Gmail

To change your display name, you have to use the web version. You can’t do it through the app. It only takes a few steps to make the necessary changes.

Open Gmail on the web and sign in. Click on the settings gear in the upper right corner. 2 Images Close Select See all settings. Move to the Accounts and Import tab. Select the Send mail as menu and check your email name and email address. Select the edit info button. This action will open a new window to edit information for your email address. Click on the radio button beside the blank box and type a new name. Hit the Save Changes button, and your new display name is ready to use.

If you ever change your mind, you can edit the display name again or revert to the original email name from the same menu.

Change your Gmail name from the Google account

If Gmail isn't enough, you can change your Google account display name as well. The change will reflect across all Google apps.

Access your Google account and log in. Select Personal info from the left sidebar. Select Name. Change your first name or last name and click on the Save button.

Keep in mind that it might take a while before you see the updated display name in Gmail and other Google apps.

Keep your email name in check

A lot can change over the years, including your name. Make sure yours is up-to-date, so any emails you send have the correct name. Sadly, if you want to change your email address, you have no option but to create a new Google account. When dealing with multiple Google accounts, make sure to set your primary Google account as the default one on Android and the web.

