Although there are several Google Maps alternatives, Google's solution remains the go-to choice for the majority to get astute directions. The default navigation app on the top budget Android phones is packed with nifty tips and tricks to customize the app experience to your preference. One such trick is to change the default voice on Google Maps.

Whether you use Google Maps on iOS or Android, the app uses the default device language as your preferred voice to help you during turn-by-turn navigation. However, not everyone prefers the default voice in Google Maps and may want to receive the same in a familiar language. A native language can also come in handy for your driver or co-passenger during a long road trip.

The ability to change voice on Google Maps is available on the Android and iOS platforms. However, the implementation isn't the same on both mobile platforms. Let's start with Android first.

Change the voice on Google Maps for Android

You can tweak the Google Maps voice from the app's settings menu. It supports a long list of voice options and other tweaks to customize the live navigation experience. Follow the steps below to make changes.

Open Google Maps on your Android phone. Tap the circular Google account picture in the upper-right corner and select Settings. Scroll to Navigation settings. 2 Images Close Tap Voice selection. Check the suggested voices based on your region. Scroll down to see all Google Maps voices. Select your preferred voice. You can play Google Maps voice over Bluetooth during phone calls, play audio cues, and more. 2 Images Close

You can also tap Play test sound and check a sample of your selected voice. We recommend testing the sound to avoid any unpleasant surprises during driving.

Change the voice on Google Maps for iPhone

Unlike Android, there is no way to change Google Maps voice from app settings. iOS requires you to change the default system language. The change may not be convenient for everyone. For example, we prefer our regional language during Google Maps direction but don't want to see the same across the operating system.

Open Settings on iPhone. Scroll to General and select Language & Region. 2 Images Close Tap Add Language. Search and select your preferred language from the following menu. Use the three horizontal lines beside a language and move it to the top. 2 Images Close Tap Continue to confirm your decision. Close iOS applies your preferred language throughout the system. Launch Google Maps and search for your destination.

Start the navigation and get your directions in the selected language. If you want to tweak guidance volume and other settings, head to app settings.

Launch Google Maps on iPhone. Tap the profile picture at the top and select Settings. Select Navigation. 2 Images Close You can change the mute state and guidance volume, play voice over Bluetooth, phone calls, and more. Close

Can you use Google Assistant voice in Google Maps?

Although Google Assistant and Google Maps are developed by the same company, Maps doesn't support and use the selected Google Assistant language. We hope to see Google bring support for Google Assistant voice to Maps in future updates.

Enjoy Google Maps in a familiar language

Long road trips in unknown locations can turn into a nightmare without an active internet connection on your phone. If you want to receive the same accurate destination directions, download Google Maps offline on your phone.