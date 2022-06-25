Virtual assistants have become a core feature of smartphones. They let us complete simple tasks or look something up without raising a finger. Nowadays, these assistants sound like a real person is there and ready to help. Google's entry, the Google Assistant, has one of the most recognizable and realistic sounding voices around. For those who like to be unique, Google has nine other voices to customize your experience. Let's take a look at how to change the Google Assistant voice to what speaks to you most.

What voices are available on the Google Assistant

Google has 10 voices available for English speakers. There are six female and four male voices to choose from. The male voices are Orange, Green, Blue, and Pink. The female voices are Red, Amber, Cyan, Purple, British Racing Green, and Sydney Harbour Blue. Most of these voices are American accented, but they include one British (British Racing Green) and one Australian (Sydney Harbour Blue) accented option. Google sometimes includes an extra option with the voice of a celebrity. John Legend and Issa Rae are two past celebrities featured.

How to use the Google Assistant to change its own voice

The Google Assistant is so helpful, it can even change its own voice for you. Here's how to change it:

Activate the Google Assistant on your Android phone. Say “Change your voice.” 2 Images Google Assistant listening for voice feedback on an android homescreen. Google Assistant on an Android home screen registering someone saying "change your voice" Close Click the Manage Voice Settings button that pops up. Scroll between the voice presets to hear each one until you find the one you want. 2 Images Google Assistant giving an example of an alternate voice option Selecting a voice on the Assistant voice and speech output menu. Close

Now you’ll have a brand new voice talking to you every time you say “Hey Google.”

How to change the Google Assistant’s voice in the Google app

For those who prefer to do things themselves, you can also change the Google Assistant’s voice through the Google app. To change the Google Assistant's voice from the app follow these steps:

Open the Google app. Tap on your profile icon at the top right. Click Settings. 2 Images Viewing articles on the Google app homescreen. Viewing the options menu in the Google app. Close Select Google Assistant. Choose the Assistant voice & sounds option in the All Settings section. Select the option you like best. 3 Images Viewing the settings menu in the Google app. Viewing the All Settings section of the Assistant voice and sounds settings menu. Selecting a voice on the Assistant voice and speech output menu. Close

The new voice is now chosen and ready to go.

How to change the Google Assistant’s voice on an iPhone

Using an iPhone doesn't stop you from changing the Assistant's voice either.

Open the Google Assistant app. Select your profile icon at the top right. Tap the Assistant voice option. Choose your desired voice. 3 Images The Google Assistant app homescreen on an iPhone. The settings menu in the Google Assistant app on an iPhone. The voice selection menu for the Google Assistant app on an iPhone. Close

You still have the power of Google at your fingertips, but with a new and improved voice.

Virtual assistants are such a useful tool. Being able to customize them so that they sound the way you like makes them even better. Try putting your new favorite voice to work with Google Assistant’s programmable routines.