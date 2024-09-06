The reasons for changing your phone number could be endless. Perhaps it's constant calls from telemarketers, or maybe you've been through a breakup and want a fresh start. Depending on your provider, changing a phone number isn't difficult. If it's a Verizon phone number you want to change, here's how to do it.

Go to your My Verizon account

This account allows customers to complete several actions, such as paying their bills or viewing their plan usage. It's also central to changing a phone number without needing customer assistance.

Make the change online

Log in to your account. Select the Account tab and enter your password if prompted. Go to the Devices section and pick the phone number you want to change. Alternatively, go to Manage all devices, locate the phone number, and select Manage. Select Change mobile number. Enter the ZIP code associated with the location of your new number. Select the drop-down icon to pick the first six digits of your new number and select Next. Select the New phone number drop-down list to pick the last four digits and select Done. Select the preferred number and select Next. You're presented with a screen asking when Verizon should switch to the new phone number. Choose a date and select Next. You don't need to do this with a prepaid account. Review the information and select Next again. Select the phone number where Verizon should send an authorization code. Enter the code found in the text message and select Next. Review the changes and select Confirm. This is your last opportunity for review, so make sure everything looks good. Verizon sends a confirmation to the email address associated with your My Verizon account. Turn off your device and turn it on again. Wait for it to update. This takes about two minutes.

Use the My Verizon app

Log in to your account. Select Manage device. Go down to Preferences. Tap Change mobile number. Follow steps 6 through 14 from above.

Verizon's other available options

If you don't want to use the app, you can get a new mobile number by visiting a Verizon store. You'll find a location close to you using Verizon's store locator. Additionally, you can contact customer service. Call the Verizon wireless services department at 800-922-0204 to start the process.

If you call customer service, it costs $15 to change your number. It's free if you make the change through your My Verizon account.

Keep these points in mind

Customers changing their number don't have to wait to use their new digits if they activate their number right away. However, those who choose a certain day to rest their number will see the change occur at midnight (ET) on their selected day.

Verizon doesn't forward calls from your old number to your new number. You may also lose text messages and voicemails when you make this change.

While the process doesn't delete your contacts or call log, getting a new number likely means your contacts will have no idea who's reaching out to them, so let them know about the change. The same goes for subscriptions or accounts that use your old phone number. Make the change before saying goodbye to your old number.

Change numbers between devices on your Verizon account

Your Verizon account may have more than one mobile device associated with it, depending on how many lines are under the account. If you want to change which device uses what number, you can swap them. According to Verizon's website, you can only do this by contacting the service provider. The service provider doesn't charge for this service.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind. For one, the two numbers you want to swap must be active, and any balances must be paid. You must also complete (or cancel) pending orders and make sure either device isn't associated with fraudulent activity.

You can only make the change if you're the account owner or the account manager.

Verizon defines the account owner as someone who has legal authority over an account and is financially responsible for it. The account manager, on the other hand, is someone who can make changes to the account. They must have the account owner's permission to take up this role. The service provider also allows users to change ownership from one customer to another.

Transferring line ownership

The current account holder must log in to My Verizon. Select Transfer your service under My Devices (in the Account drop-down menu). Click Start the transfer. Select Manage device for the line that will be transferred. Scroll to the Preferences section and select Transfer your service. It shows an outline of the process. Select Start the transfer when ready. Verizon sends the new account owner an email to complete the request. The person taking over the account has 15 days to complete their part of the transfer process.

Some important points to remember

Verizon warns people making the change to double-check the spelling of the name and email of the person taking over the account. Make sure your number under the account has been active for 30 days, at a minimum.

To take ownership, the new owner must be at least 18 years old and allow the company to complete a credit evaluation. The process might require a security deposit or a payoff of device payment agreements associated with the account.

Moving from another carrier

If you move to Verizon with a new number, you can bring an existing number from another service provider to replace the one from Verizon. You'll log in to your My Verizon account and go to the Change Mobile Number page to complete the action.

If you're coming to the Verizon network as a new customer, you can bring your mobile phone number from your old provider. You can bring your device or purchase a Verizon mobile device. Depending on your eligibility, you might be able to trade in for a new device.

If you go down this road and want a new device, you have several options. Whether it's one of the many iPhone models from Apple or a budget Android smartphone, the possibilities are endless.

Keeping it within the Verizon family

Changing your Verizon phone number might be a good time to examine whether the company meets your needs. Some important things to consider include the cost of your service and if you have connectivity issues. As one of the leading service providers in the country, Verizon, like its two competitors, AT&T and T-Mobile, owns a handful of smaller players.

These arrangements allow you to use the networks of the larger providers at a lower cost (with some trade-offs). For example, if you like the Verizon network but aren't a fan of the price, consider Visible. It uses the same network but has cheaper options. More information on other Verizon-operated networks is available in our guide.