No matter how secure your Amazon password is, it's good practice to change to a new password regularly. This helps keep your Amazon account secure, avoiding sensitive information like your address falling into unsavory hands. With Prime Day on the horizon, it makes even more sense to add that extra layer of protection. Plus, it helps to know how to change things up should you forget your password entirely.

This guide will show you how to change your Amazon account password on a desktop web browser and the mobile app. If you cannot log in to your Amazon account, don't worry! We’ll also show you how to reset your password without logging in.

How to change your Amazon password

When changing your password, Amazon may ask you to verify access via a notification. Depending on your account settings, it will be sent via SMS or email.

Change your password on mobile

These steps are identical for the Android and iPhone apps.

Open the Amazon Shopping app. Tap the Profile button at the bottom of your screen. Tap Your Account. 2 Images Close Tap Login & security underneath the Account settings heading. Tap the Edit button next to Password to access the Change Password page. 2 Images Close Enter your current password, then your new password. Tap Save changes. Close

That's all! Your Amazon account is now secure. If you're more comfortable changing your password on a desktop, you can just as easily switch things up there.

Change your password on desktop

Open the Amazon website. Click Account & Lists in the top right corner of your screen. Click Login & Security You may need to sign in to your Amazon account again to access this page. 2 Images Close Click the Edit button next to Password to access the Change Password page. Enter your current password, then your new password. Click Save changes. 2 Images Close

And you're done. Of course, this is pretty easy if you haven't forgotten your password. So, what can you do if you just can't remember the weird code you came up with last minute?

How to reset your Amazon password if you’ve forgotten it

Before resetting your old password, check your access to the email address or mobile phone number associated with your account. If you do not have access to either, you’ll need to contact Amazon’s customer service to recover your password. You should also contact Amazon customer service if you do not receive your password assistance email.

Reset your Amazon password on mobile

Due to the Amazon app’s security settings, we cannot provide screenshots of these steps. If you are struggling to complete these steps on mobile, try the desktop method instead.

On the app’s login page, tap Forgot password underneath the Need help? drop-down menu. Enter the email address or phone number associated with your account. Amazon may ask you to enter the postcode or zipcode associated with your account to continue. Amazon will now send you a password assistance email. Check the email for your one-time password (OTP). This will take the form of a six-digit code. Enter the OTP in the box provided. You can now create a new password. 3 Images Close

Reset your Amazon password on desktop

Open the Amazon website. Hover over the Account & Lists drop-down menu in the top right of your screen. Click Sign in. Click Forgot your password? underneath the Need help? drop-down menu. 2 Images Close Enter the email address or phone number associated with your account. Amazon may ask you to enter your postcode or zipcode to continue. Check your email for an OTP (One-time password). Enter the OTP in the box provided. 2 Images Close

There you have it. Whether you've tried on mobile or desktop, you now have access to your Amazon account. With your password refreshed, you might want to consider adding a little more protection using two-factor authentication and perhaps invest in a password manager, so you don't forget your password again.

Secure your Amazon account with Two-Factor Authentication

Changing your Amazon password is an effective way to secure your account, but two-factor authentication (2FA) is an additional method you can use to secure your account.

This requires an external 2FA app to use. When enabled, you will need to verify every login to your Amazon account by manually approving it through the app. Even strong passwords aren’t foolproof, so this is a great method to keep your account secure. Once you’ve chosen your app, follow the method below to add 2FA to your account.

Amazon refers to this method as "Two-step verification." This is just another name for two-factor authentication.

Open the Amazon Shopping app. Tap the Profile button at the bottom of your screen. Tap Your Account. 2 Images Close Tap Login & security underneath the Account settings heading. Tap Edit next to Two-Step Verification Settings. 2 Images Close Tap Get Started. Tap the radio button next to Authenticator app. You can verify via SMS, but this is not as secure as using an external app. Copy the text code into your Two-Factor Authentication app. If you are setting up 2FA on your desktop, you can scan the QR code provided with your phone. Copy the OTP in the 2FA app into the field provided. 3 Images Close

Keep your Amazon account secure

Changing your Amazon password and enabling two-factor authentication are great ways to prevent sneaky people from accessing your Amazon account and using your Amazon Prime benefits. If you are constantly forgetting your Amazon password, try using a password manager.