X (formerly known as Twitter) is a great way to keep up with news and explore your favorite topics. If you use the platform regularly, keeping your privacy in check is essential. Whether you use the app on the best budget Android phone or an iPhone, X has numerous settings to control who can see your posts, check your activity, and interact with you. You can safeguard your account by restricting ad tracking and protecting yourself from threats. Here’s how to secure your personal information and regain control over your X account.

How to protect your posts on X

All your posts on X are public by default, meaning everyone can view and interact with them. You can protect your posts to ensure they’re visible only to your followers on X. However, it’s worth noting that they can still take screenshots and share your content with others.

The screenshots in this guide are from the X website. The steps are similar for the Android and iOS apps.

Here’s what happens if you protect your posts:

Your posts will not appear in public X search results or third-party search engines.

You’ll get a request when someone wants to follow you.

Users can’t repost your posts.

Only you and your followers can view and search for your posts on X.

Here’s how to protect your posts on X: