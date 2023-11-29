You may not want people in your Zoom meeting to see the space around you, whether it's your messy home office or a background that's too busy. Turning off your camera is the sure-shot solution to this. If you'd rather be seen, blur or change your Zoom background.

Zoom makes it easy to hide your background, whether you're video conferencing using a budget Android tablet or a PC. This guide walks you through steps to change or blur your Zoom background.

How to change or blur Zoom background on a desktop

You can blur or change your background in Zoom meetings, either during the meeting or from the settings before the meeting begins.

Below are the steps to change or blur your Zoom background on a desktop.

Change or blur your background during a meeting

Join a Zoom meeting. Click the up arrow icon next to the Start Video or Stop Video button. Select Choose Virtual Background. Click the Blur option to blur your background. Or choose a virtual background to change the scene around you.

Change or blur your background before a meeting

Launch the Zoom desktop app on your computer. If you haven't installed the desktop client, visit Zoom's Download Center to download and install it. Click your profile picture in the upper-right corner. Select Settings. Select Backgrounds & Effects from the left pane. Click the Blur option under Virtual Backgrounds to blur your surroundings. Or choose a pre-designed static or seasonal background to get the desired effect.

Use a green screen with a virtual background to get the best effect. If you don't have one, use a solid-colored sheet, curtain, or wall behind you. This makes the virtual background look sharper and clearer around your face, head, ears, and hair. It also helps your computer use fewer resources during the meeting.

How to change or blur Zoom background on a smartphone

Changing your Zoom background on a smartphone is as straightforward as doing it on a desktop computer. You can use a blurred or virtual background by default for all meetings or make the change during an ongoing meeting.

Follow the steps below to change or blur the Zoom background using your smartphone.

We use an Android phone in this tutorial, but iOS users can follow along.

Change or blur your Zoom background during a meeting

Open the Zoom mobile app. Download it from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store if it isn't on your phone. Join a Zoom meeting, and tap the More button on the bottom. Tap Background & Effects. If you use an iOS device, you'll see a Background & Filters option. Close To blur your background, tap the Blur option. Choose from the available virtual backgrounds to change your background to a different scene. Close

Change or blur your Zoom background before a meeting

Open the Zoom app. Tap More in the lower-right corner. Select Meetings under Settings. Close Tap Keep Virtual Background For and select All meetings if you want to keep a virtual background for all meetings. Choose Current meeting only to use it only in the ongoing meeting. Close

You can't customize your virtual background from the Zoom mobile app settings. You must select or change your background during an active meeting.

How to create a custom Zoom background

While Zoom has a decent selection of virtual backgrounds, get creative and make your own. You can use any image as your background, whether it's a breathtaking landscape or an adorable snapshot of your furry companions. A custom background can be a great way to look your best during professional meetings or to show off your company's logo.

Below are the steps to create a custom Zoom background using a desktop or a smartphone.

Create a custom background on a desktop

Open the Zoom desktop client. Click your profile picture in the upper-right corner. Select Settings. Select Backgrounds & Effects from the menu on the left. Click the plus icon in the Virtual Backgrounds section. Select and upload a local image or video from your system. The supported formats for images are JPG, JPEG, and 24-bit PNG. For videos, the supported formats are MP4 and MOV. The selected image or video can be found in the Virtual Backgrounds section. Click it to apply it as your Zoom background.

Create a custom background on a smartphone

Open the Zoom app and join a meeting. Tap More and select Background & Effects. Close Tap the Add button and select an image (JPG, JPEG, or 24-bit PNG) from your Gallery or another app. Video backgrounds are not supported on the mobile app. Close The selected image is set as your Zoom background and visible among other backgrounds under the Virtual Backgrounds tab.

Do more on Zoom

You can change or blur your Zoom background to hide the space around you and protect your privacy. It's a great way to keep your personal information safe, especially if you work from home.

Zoom offers a variety of other useful features, such as the ability to share your screen with other meeting participants and add Zoom meeting links to your Google Calendar. If you want to try a different video conferencing platform, Google Meet is worth checking out.