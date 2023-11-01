Your Google account stores a lot of personal information for several reasons. Your home, work, or school addresses can be used by Google Maps, Google Home, and other services to provide detailed information based on where you live, making commuting easier. The Google Home app, for example, gives you more accurate weather information when you ask your high-end Google Home speaker about it.

If you recently moved homes or changed work, update your address on Google to keep getting relevant information from the services that require your address. This article shows how to change your home address on Google or add it to your account if you haven't previously done so.

How to change your home or work address on Google

We show you how to change your address on any device.

Change your home or work address on Android

On your Android phone or tablet:

Launch the Settings app. Navigate to and tap Google. Tap the blue Manage your Google Account button. 2 Images Close Navigate to the Personal info tab. Tap Home or Work under the Addresses section. Type your new address in the provided box. 2 Images Close Tap Save. Tap Done. 2 Images Close

Change your home or work address on a computer

On your PC:

Sign in to your Google account at myaccount.google.com. Click the Personal info tab on the left sidebar. Scroll down to Addresses, and select Home or Work. Enter your new address. Click Save.

Change your home or work address on an iPhone

On your iPhone or iPad:

Open the Gmail app. Tap your Profile picture or initial in the upper-right corner. Tap Manage your Google Account. If you don't have the Gmail app, go to myaccount.google.com on your favorite browser. Switch to the Personal info tab at the top. Select Home or Work under Addresses. Enter your new address. Tap Save.

Your home and work addresses are only accessible to you. If you want a public address on your Google Account, tap Other addresses under the address tab and select Anyone under the option to choose who can see your address.

How to change your home or work address in Google Maps

You can also update your home or work address from the Google Maps application on your phone. We have a detailed guide on changing your address through Maps, but here's a summary of the process:

Launch the Google Maps application. Tap your profile picture or initial in the upper-right corner. A box appears. Select Settings from the options. The Google Map settings menu opens. 2 Images Close Tap Edit home or work. Tap the More options (overflow) button next to the address you wish to change. 2 Images Close Select Edit home or Edit work. Tap the X next to your address in the search bar. 2 Images Close Type your new address in the search bar and choose one of the options Google suggests. You're taken to the map. Drag the home icon to your exact address on the map. Tap the blue Save button at the bottom of the screen. 2 Images Close

How to remove your home or work address from Google

You can remove your address from Google entirely, whether on your Android phone, iOS device, or PC.

Remove your home or work address on Android

On your Android device:

Open the Settings app. Tap Google. Tap Manage your Google Account. 2 Images Close Switch to the Personal info tab. Tap Home or Work under the Addresses section. 2 Images Close Select Remove. Close

Remove your home or work address on a computer

On your laptop:

Go to myaccount.google.com and sign in. Select the Personal info tab on the left sidebar. Navigate to Addresses, and select Home or Work. Click Remove.

Remove your home or work address on an iPhone

On your iOS device:

Launch the Gmail app. Tap your Profile picture in the upper-right corner. Select Manage your Google Account. Alternatively, go to myaccount.google.com on your browser if you don't have the Gmail app. Go to the Personal info tab at the top. Select Home or Work under Addresses. Tap Remove.

How to pin directions to your home or work

You can pin your home or work route in the Google Maps application for faster access. Here's how:

Open the Google Maps application on your Android phone or tablet. Enter your home or work address in the search bar. Tap Directions. Choose your preferred mode of transportation. Select Pin from the chips at the bottom of the screen. Your selected route and mode of transportation are saved. 2 Images Close

To find your pinned trips, with their estimated arrival time and traffic information, open Google Maps and tap the Go tab on the bottom bar.

While these screenshots were taken on Android, the process is the same in the iOS application.

How to select an icon for your home or work

You can add icons to your home and work addresses to make them easier to spot. The process is simple and can be done via the Maps app on both Android and iOS. Here's how:

Open Google Maps. Navigate to the Saved tab at the bottom of the screen. Select Labeled from the Your lists section. Tap the More icon next to your home or work address. A pop-up appears. 2 Images Close Select the Change icon from the options. Several icons appear. Choose an icon. Tap Save. 2 Images Close

Managing Your Addresses on Google

Changing your home and work addresses on Google is a straightforward process. Follow the steps outlined in this article, and you'll be good. However, Maps goes beyond managing your address. You can also find coordinates to your location or share your real-time location and directions.