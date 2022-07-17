Moving is usually a painstaking process. As if packing and unboxing aren't enough, you have to transfer your contracts, forward your mail, and change some of your habits. Even though these tasks are complex, we usually do them in advance, so everything's ready on the first day. I can talk for myself, as we recently moved into a new house, and almost everything was ready for the day we moved in, including the internet subscription and the delivery of the new washer. Sadly, there is one silly thing I forgot to do, which annoyed me as soon as I needed to use Google Maps: I forgot to change my home address. Thankfully, the process only takes a few seconds, but it's good to update your address in advance, as you'll be able to get navigation guidance back to your abode with just a tap when you need it.

Updating your home address using your phone

The easiest way to update your home address is using the Google Maps app on your handset.

Tap your picture or initials in the upper right-hand corner. Go to Settings > Edit home or work. Tap the overflow (⋮) menu next to your current address. Select Edit home. Tap the X next to your current address in the search bar. Enter your new address in the search bar and tap on the address suggested by Google. Check the information on the screen and tap Done.

Navigate to Google Maps using your favorite browser. Click on the hamburger menu, located in the upper right-hand corner. You'll find your home address under Your places > Labeled. Click the X next to your current address to remove it. Click on Set a home address and type your new address in the search bar. Tap on the address suggested by Google to validate it.

Time to get away

Whichever method you use, it just takes a few clicks to update your home address on Google Maps, saving you some time when you're looking for guidance back home. And while there's no place like home, it's also nice to get away every now and then. If you're ready for your next big adventure, you'll want to use various Google services to plan your next trip.