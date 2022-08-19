From Afrikaans to Zulu, Google Chrome has 153 language options to choose from

Everyone in the world can use Google Chrome, so the browser offers 153 languages, from Afrikaans to Zulu, for its users. Chrome can change its default language for its menu, and it can automatically choose which language to display web content in when possible. The browser can also offer to translate pages to your preferred language, using the same technology used for Google Translate on Android.

Google Chrome has all of these features on every device that supports the browser. However, the steps are different for each device.

How to change your language in Google Chrome on Microsoft Windows

Chrome in Microsoft Windows can change its default language and its translation language within the browser's settings menu. To change the default language, follow these steps:

Open Google Chrome. Near the upper-right corner of Google Chrome, click the three vertical dots to open the drop-down menu. In the drop-down menu, select Settings. This opens a new tab displaying the settings menu in Google Chrome. In the menu on the left side, click Languages. Click Add Language. Select your desired language from the list. Click the three dots to the right of the new language. If you want Google Chrome's menus and messages to use this language, select Display Google Chrome in this language. If you want Google Chrome to show web content in this language whenever it's available, select Move to the top. If you want Google Chrome to translate pages to this language, select Offer to translate pages in this language.

How to change your language in Google Chrome on macOS

Unlike Windows PCs, Macs do not allow you to change Google Chrome's language from within the browser. Instead, you must change the device's preferred language from the System Preferences. To do so, take the following steps:

Click the Apple icon in the upper-left corner of the screen. In the drop-down menu, select System Preferences. In the System Preferences menu, Select Language & Region. Click the plus (+) icon below the Preferred languages list. Select the language you prefer. Click Add. Move the preferred language to the top of the list.

Changing the content language for Google Chrome must be done within the browser, via the following steps:

Open Google Chrome. Near the upper-right corner of Google Chrome, click the three vertical dots to open the drop-down menu. In the drop-down menu, select Settings. This opens the Google Chrome settings menu. In the menu on the left side, click Languages. Click Add Language. Select your desired language from the list. Click the three dots to the right of the new language. If you want Google Chrome's menus and messages to use this language, select Display Google Chrome in this language. If you want Google Chrome to show web content in this language whenever it's available, select Move to the top. If you want Google Chrome to translate pages to this language, select Offer to translate pages in this language.

How to change your language in Google Chrome on a Chromebook

Rather than allow you to change language settings within the browser, Chromebooks require you to open the ChromeOS settings menu. All language settings can be found using the following steps:

Click the clock in the lower-right corner of the screen. Click the gear to open the ChromeOS settings menu. Under Advanced, select Languages and Inputs. Select Languages.

To change the language in Google Chrome's menus and messages, you must change the device language using the following steps:

In the Languages menu, find Device language. To the right of the listed language, click Change. Select the language you prefer, then click Confirm and Restart.

This restarts your Chromebook and changes the device language. This changes the language within Google Chrome and also the default language for every other app on the Chromebook.

To change the language Google Chrome will translate web pages to, take the following steps within the Languages menu:

Find the Website languages section. Click Add languages. Select the language you prefer, then click Add languages. Select the three vertical dots next to the language you prefer. Select Offer to translate pages in this language.

How to change your language in Google Chrome on Android

Much like Windows, the Android version of Google Chrome lets you change your language settings within the browser menu. All language settings can be found using the following steps:

Near the upper-right corner of Google Chrome, tap the three vertical dots to open the drop-down menu. In the drop-down menu, tap Settings. Under Advanced, select Languages. Close

To change the language of the Google Chrome browser, select Current device language, and then tap the language of your preference.

Close

To change Google Chrome's preferred content language, take the following steps within the Languages menu:

Under Content languages, tap Add Language. Select the language you wish to add. Tap and hold the two vertical bars to the left of your preferred language. Drag the language to the top of the list of content languages. If you want Google Chrome to translate pages to this language, turn on the toggle switch next to Offer to send pages in other languages to Google Translate. 2 Images Close

How to change your language in Google Chrome on iPhone or iPad

Much like with Chrome on macOS, changing the language for Chrome's menus and messages on an iOS device requires you to change the system settings. You can do this with the following steps:

Open the Settings app. Select General. Select Language & Region. Tap iPhone Language. Choose the language of your preference.

This changes the language for Google Chrome and for all other apps and menus on the iOS device.

To change the content language within Google Chrome on iOS, take the following steps:

Tap the portrait in the upper-right corner to open the settings menu. Select Languages. Select Add Language. Choose the language of your choice. In the lower-right corner, select Edit. Tap and hold the three bars to the right your preferred language. Drag the language to the top of the list. Tap Done. If you want Google Chrome to translate pages to this language, tap the language and select Offer to translate pages in this language.

More languages are on the way

If Chrome doesn't have your preferred language, don't worry. Google regularly updates the number of languages available. Google Translate added 24 new languages in 2022, and many of those might one day find their way to Google Chrome. You'll need a newer Android phone to ensure it gets all the latest updates, so make sure to take a look at our list of the Best Android Phones in 2022.