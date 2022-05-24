Your Gmail display name is as important as the email address. It's the first thing that appears in the recipient's email app. When you send an email via Gmail on a desktop, phone, or top Chromebook, the recipient sees your display name followed by an email address and message. But a lot can change over time, including your last name, organization, or company role.

Your email name must be spot-on and reflect the recent change. You must use the Gmail web version as you can't change your email display name on your iPhone or Android phone through the Gmail app.

Difference between your email display name and username in a Gmail account

Let's clear up some confusion. Your Gmail display name and Gmail username are two different things. Your Gmail username is associated with your email address. If your email address is xyz@gmail.com, you can't edit it. It's your primary email address across Google services; there is no way to change it.

Google only allows you to edit the recovery email, contact email, or alternate email associated with your primary Gmail ID. However, you can change your Gmail name, or the display name, that goes with every email you send through Gmail.

To check your email account name and username, open your email in a browser and hover the cursor over the circular account profile picture in the upper-right corner. You will see your name (email name) and username (email address) for your account. If you want to change your display name, it's relatively easy to do.

How to change your display name in Gmail

To change your display name, you must use the web version. You can't do it through the Gmail mobile app. It only takes a few steps to make the necessary changes.

Open Gmail on the web and sign in. Click the gear icon in the upper-right corner. Select See all settings. Move to the Accounts and Import tab. Go to the Send mail as section and check your email name and email address. Select edit info. This action opens a new window to edit information for your email address. Click the radio button beside the blank box and type a new name. Click the Save Changes button, and your new display name is ready to use.

If you change your mind, you can edit the display name again or revert to the original email name from the same menu.

Change your Gmail name from the Google account

If changing your name on Gmail isn't enough, you can change your Google account display name. The change will reflect across all Google apps. The trick is available on the web and mobile. Let's check the web version first.

Access your Google account on Chrome and log in. Select Personal info from the left sidebar. Select Name. Change your first name or last name and click the Save button.

Change your Gmail name on Android

Android users can follow the steps below to change their Gmail name from Google account settings.

Open the Google app on your Android phone. Tap your circular account picture in the upper-left corner. Select Manage your Google Account. 2 Images Close Slide to Personal info and open the Name menu. 2 Images Close Tap the pencil icon beside your name. Change your display name from the following menu and click the Save button. 2 Images Close

It might take a while to see the updated display name in Gmail and other Google apps.

You can check your Google storage breakdown from the same menu. If you are running out of storage, consider subscribing to one of the Google One plans.

Change your name in Gmail on your iPhone or iPad

The Google app doesn't come preinstalled on your iPhone or iPad. You must download the app from the App Store and follow these steps to change your name in Gmail.

Download and install the Google app on your iPhone or iPad. Open the Google app and sign in with your account details. Select the account picture in the upper-right corner and open Manage your Google Account. 2 Images Close Move to the Personal info tab. Select Name. 2 Images Close Tap the edit button beside the current name and authenticate your account again. You can set your nickname from the same menu. Change your first and last name and tap the Save button. 2 Images Close

Why does my Gmail name not change?

If your company disabled the option to change your Gmail name, you can't edit it on the desktop or mobile. Also, you shouldn't change your Gmail name frequently. Your Gmail name may not change if you have edited it recently. Sometimes, it takes 24 to 48 hours to make your new name live on Gmail.

What if someone uses my trademark in their Gmail address?

If you think someone created a new email address on your trademarked name, contact the person to fix the issue. Google doesn't verify or control email addresses created by users. You can also sign up for one of the Google Workspace Business plans and create a custom email address for your profession, business, or brand. Read our dedicated post to learn everything about Google Workspace.

Keep your email name in the check

A lot can change over the years, including your name or organization. Make sure yours is up-to-date so that the emails you send have the correct credentials. You can create a new Gmail account if you want to change your email address. When dealing with multiple accounts, set your primary Google account as the default on Android and the web.