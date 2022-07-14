No longer will you be stuck with Amazon Music for your streaming needs

Amazon's Echo devices are the most popular home assistant devices on the market, thanks to the company's wide range of options and years of experience. In addition to controlling your lights and other smart devices, music playback is one of the primary uses for smart speakers and displays. By default, Echo devices use Amazon Music, but what if you prefer Spotify, Apple Music, or Tidal? Thankfully you can change the default music service.

What music services do Amazon Echo devices support

Amazon has a comprehensive list of supported services, but let's talk about the elephant in the room: YouTube music is MIA. YouTube support on Amazon devices has been an ongoing saga for years, and you still can't access YouTube Music on an Amazon Echo unless you connect it to your phone as a Bluetooth speaker and play it that way, losing voice controls and other features. The other popular services are all here, though, including:

Amazon Music Apple Music Deezer iHeartRadio Pandora Sirius XM Spotify Tidal TuneIn Radio

How do I change the default music app for my Amazon Echo?

To change the default music provider, you'll need the Amazon Alexa app on your phone and signed in with the same Amazon account that your Echo device is linked to. From there, the steps are straightforward:

In the play tab, scroll down and tap manage your services.

tab, scroll down and tap Tap link new service.

Tap on the service you wish to link.

Tap enable to use.

Go through the sign-in process for the service you've selected.

When the app says your account is linked, tap close.

The app will ask if you want to choose a default music service. Tap visit music settings.

Change the default services by tapping change for each category you want to use this service with.

If you've already linked your service of choice and need to change the default, the steps are slightly different:

In the play tab, scroll down and tap manage your services.

tab, scroll down and tap Tap default services.

Change the default services by tapping change for each category you want to use this service with.

Echo plays by your rules

One of the nice things about Alexa is that you can have different default services depending on the action. If you wanted, you could have Amazon Music play songs you specifically request, Spotify play stations or playlists, and Apple Podcasts play your podcasts. The settings are all there in the Alexa app.

Amazon has a host of devices in its ecosystem, and now is an excellent time to get started. If you're thinking about Amazon and Alexa for smart home integration, you'll want to learn more about the new smart home standard called Matter.