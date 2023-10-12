Google curates the content you see on the Play Store based on your country or region. For example, some of the best entertainment apps in the US may not be available to those residing in Europe, and vice versa. However, if you decide to move to a different geographical location, change your country in the Play Store to see content specific to that region.

You may also want to access another region's Play Store from your location. This guide walks you through how to change the country in the Google Play Store on your desktop, Android phone, or the best Android tablet.

Before you get started

Before you change your country in the Google Play Store, it's important to be aware of the following conditions:

Google lets you change your Play Store country once per year. After you change your country, you can't switch back to your older region for another year.

You can't use your old payment method with your new account. You must use a payment option from the new country.

You might lose access to some books, movies, TV shows, games, and apps if they aren't available in your new country.

You can't use your Google Play balance from your old country in your new region. If you go back to your old country, you'll get access to your balance again.

When you switch countries, you'll lose access to your Google Play Points, and your level won't carry over to your new region.

If you're a Google Play Pass subscriber, your subscription only transfers to your new country if the service is available there. If it isn't, you can't install more Google Play Pass games and apps.

How to change your Google Play Store country on a desktop

You'll create a new profile to change your country in Google Play. This requires you to be physically present in the desired country, have an active IP (Internet Protocol) address associated with that location, and have a valid payment method from the new country.

If you meet the requirements mentioned above, follow the steps below to change your Google Play Store country using your desktop.

On your desktop, navigate to your Google Pay Settings. Under the Payments profile, click the Edit icon (which looks like a pencil) next to Country/Regions. You're asked to create a new payment profile for the new country or region. Click Create new profile. On the next page, select your new country. Follow the on-screen instructions to add a new address and a payment method. The first payment method must be from the same country or region as your new profile. You can add payment methods from other countries or regions after you set up your new profile. After you set up a new payment method, the Google Play Store automatically changes to your new country or region in less than 48 hours.

How to change your Google Play Store country on mobile

You can use your mobile phone to change your geographical location on Google Play Store. Follow the steps below to learn how.

On your Android device, open the Google Play Store app. Tap the profile icon in the upper-right corner. Close Tap Settings and then tap General. 2 Images Close Select Account and device preferences and then tap Country and profiles. Choose the country where you want to add an account. You'll only see an option to change the country if Google detects you're in a new location. 2 Images Close Follow the on-screen instructions to add an address and a payment method for that country, and you're good to go.

How to change your Google Play country with a VPN

You can only change your Google Play country if your IP address matches your new geographical location. If you're not physically present in the country you want to set as your new country, use a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to hide your real IP address.

The best VPN services let you fake your geographic location and trick Google into thinking you moved to a new country. VPNs connect you to servers all over the world and get IP addresses from those regions.

Connect to a VPN and follow the steps below to change your country on the Play Store. However, we don't recommend doing so. After you change your country, you can't switch back for a year. Plus, Google might block you from downloading apps that were previously available to you. For example, the banking apps you can install in your current location might not be available in your new country. And while Google lets you use a VPN to change your location, some apps you want to download might not allow VPN use.

Open your VPN app and connect to a server in the country you want to switch to. On your desktop browser, go to your Google Pay settings. Click the pencil icon next to Country/Region and select Create new profile. Choose the country you want to switch to. Make sure it's the same as the VPN server you're connected to. Follow the on-screen instructions to enter an address and payment method for the new country. When you're done, your country changes automatically within 48 hours.

Look beyond the Google Play Store

The Play Store is the go-to app store on most Android phones. You can use it to download new apps or update your existing Android apps. However, the Play Store isn't all that great for discovering new and exciting apps. The best Google Play Store alternatives help you dig up more apps that appeal to your personal and professional interests.