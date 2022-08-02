Chromebooks have added lots of features since they were first introduced and continue to add more. The best Chromebooks combine great hardware with new features to create a fantastic computing experience. For those who want to try the newest features early, changing your Chrome OS channel may be for you.

Let's look at the available Chrome OS channels and how to change your Chrome OS channel.

What different Chrome OS channels are there?

Chrome OS offers three channels: Stable, Beta, and Dev. The Stable channel is the normal Chrome OS channel that most people use. The Chrome OS team at Google has tested all features on this channel. It's also the best channel to minimize issues with your device. Major updates come to this channel approximately every four weeks, and minor changes come every two to three weeks.

The Beta channel is the next step up. This channel will have upcoming features before the Chrome OS team vets them. If you want to try features before the general public but want the safest way to do so, the Beta channel is for you. The Beta channel gets major updates every four weeks, and updates come more than a month before the features go to the Stable channel.

The final and least stable channel is the Dev channel. The Dev channel is the best way to try out the newest Chrome OS features as soon as possible. This channel features a lot of bugs but gets new features out the quickest. Updates come out once or twice a week to add new features and fix bugs.

Now that we've taken a look at the available channels, let's take a look at how to see what channel you're on.

How to check what Chrome OS channel you're on

Before you decide to switch channels, it might help to see what channel you're currently on.

Open the Settings app. Select About ChromeOS on the left. Tap Additional details. In the Channel section, it will say what channel you're in.

Now that you know what channel you're on, let's take a look at how to change your channel.

How to change your Chrome OS channel

Whether you want to try out new features or switch to a more stable experience, changing channels is easy.

Launch the Settings app. Tap About ChromeOS in the lower-left corner. Select Additional Details. Press the Change channel button. Select the channel you'd like to switch to. Click Change channel.

If you are changing from the Stable channel, your Chromebook downloads an update and restarts to install it.

If you are changing from the Beta or Dev channel, the process is a little more complicated. Make sure that you have backed up all your data before you initiate this channel change. To switch to a more stable channel, your Chromebook must undergo a Powerwash, which erases all the data on the device. Once this Powerwash finishes, your device restarts with the update installed.

You're now ready to try out those new features or have a more stable computing experience.

It's time to change the (ChromeOS) chanel

Channels allow Chrome OS users to have the Chromebook experience they want. Users are able to try out new features early or have the most stable experience possible. Once you've found a channel you like, it may be helpful to check if your Chromebook has any updates.