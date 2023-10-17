Chromebooks have become popular over the years as affordable devices for accessing the web, especially the most budget-friendly ones. Not only that, but they are also well known for being fast, secure, and easy to use for all types of users. Eventually, there will be a time when you need to change or update the password on your Chromebook for security reasons. Changing the password is easy since your Google account and Chromebook are linked. We show you how to do this in the guide below.

Using the built-in Chrome web browser

If you have access to your Chromebook and prefer using it over other devices, you can quickly change your password. The built-in Chrome web browser allows you to manage your Google account and change the password for your Chromebook. You only need to sign in, confirm your old password, and create a new one for your Google account. This also updates the password for your Chromebook.

To change your Chromebook password using Chrome, check out these steps:

Open the Chrome web browser on your Chromebook. Visit the Google Account page, which has all your Google-related settings. Click the Security tab on the left. Scroll down, then select the Password section. Enter your current Google password to confirm it's you. Pick a new password and then type it again to confirm it. Click the Change password button to finalize your new password. Your Google account and Chromebook password have now been updated.

Using the Google app on your smartphone

Since your Google account is tied to your Chromebook, you also have the option to change the password from your phone for ease of use. This means you can access your Google account or update your Chromebook password from virtually anywhere. Not having a separate account for your Chromebook is beneficial, as you only need one Google account to manage all your devices.

To change your Chromebook password using a phone, do the following:

Open the Google app on your smartphone. Tap your profile icon in the upper-right corner. Select the Google Account button under your email address. Scroll as needed and select the Security tab near the top. Scroll down and tap the Password section. 2 Images Close Sign in with your current password to confirm it's you. Pick a new password and then type it again to confirm it. Tap the Change password button to finalize your new password. Close Your Google account and Chromebook password have now been updated.

Changing your password is simple

You can change your Chromebook password using the built-in Chrome browser or a separate device such as a smartphone. No matter which method you choose, you'll only need to change one password — the one you use for your Google account. After you change your password, you should pair it with a few additional recovery methods to further increase the security of your account.

Your phone lets you protect your Google account using secure passkeys, eventually replacing passwords. Google recently activated passkeys by default for all personal Google accounts, so you might have experienced them already.