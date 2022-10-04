Customization is a key strength of Android. You can customize the best Android smartphones as you like, including using a custom launcher, changing the system font, and trying different system themes. That's not it, though. You can even change app icons on your device as per your liking. Wondering how? Read the guide below to find out.

What to know about changing app icons on your Android phone

The stock launcher of most Android phones and tablets does not support changing the app icons. This includes Google's Pixel launcher. You should use a third-party launcher if you want to change app icons or apply icon packs. And in case the stock launcher of your phone supports changing app icons, it is unlikely to support third-party icon packs from the Play Store.

There's a way to change app icons on the stock launcher of your Android phone, but it is cumbersome and not intuitive. You will have to change each app's icon individually, which is time-consuming.

How to change app icons on Samsung phones

Samsung's built-in One UI theme manager supports changing app icons, so you can customize your phone's homescreen as per your liking.

One UI theme manager only supports changing the system app icons, which leads to an inconsistent experience.

Open the Settings menu on your Samsung Galaxy phone. Scroll down and select Themes. ​​​Tap Icons from the bottom tab. 2 Images Close The Featured tab displays the app icon packs picked by Samsung. Switch to the Top tab to see the popular icon packs. Tap the app icon pack you like and download it. Tap the Apply button to apply the icon pack. 2 Images Close

You can apply third-party icon packs from the Google Play Store on all apps on your device using a Good Lock module. Follow our guide on how to use custom icon packs on Samsung One UI 4 to learn more.

How to change app icons on your Android phone

Don't worry if your phone's stock launcher doesn't support changing the stock icons. That's the case with the majority of Android devices. However, you can use Shortcut Maker to change individual app icons on your phone irrespective of whether they are first-party or third-party apps.

Download your preferred icon pack from the Play Store before following these steps.

Download Shortcut Maker on your Android device. Tap Shortcuts. Tap the app name whose icon you want to change. 2 Images Close Select Icon from the settings menu that opens. The available icons for that app from the various icon packs installed on your phone appear under the Available Icons section. Select the one you like. Customize the app icon's style and theme from the Style and Themed tabs. Tap the checkmark in the upper-right corner to confirm your choice. 2 Images Close Select the Create Shortcut option to add the new app icon to your homescreen. Depending on your Android phone, you may have to confirm this action by tapping Add from the dialog box that pops up.

While Shortcut Maker works to change the app icon on your Android phone, it is not an ideal solution. You cannot apply icon packs using it. So, if you want to change the icons of multiple apps, you will have to do it manually. Also, Shortcut Maker creates a new app shortcut with the app icon, and its changes are limited to that shortcut. The app's shortcut in your app drawer continues to have its original logo, leading to an inconsistent experience.

Use third-party launchers to apply icon packs easily

Ideally, you should use a third-party launcher if you want to use icon packs on your Android phone. The best Android launchers support custom icon packs. Coupled with the best icon packs on the Play Store, you can change the look of the app icons on your phone in just a few taps. And unlike the stock launcher of most Android phones, third-party launchers change the icons of both first-party and third-party apps.

The steps to change app icons varies depending on which custom launcher you use. But the general guidelines remain the same. Download the icon pack from the Play Store that you want to apply, and then jump into the launcher's settings menu. From there, select the custom icons option followed by the icon pack.

How to change app icons in Nova launcher

Long-press on an empty area of your Nova launcher homescreen. Tap Settings. Select Look & feel. Tap Icon style. 2 Images Close Tap Icon theme. Select the icon pack that you'd like to apply. This automatically changes all the app icons on your phone. In the Icon style menu, you will find additional options to tweak the app icons' style and shape. 2 Images Close Go to your Nova homescreen to see the changes. Close

If you want to change the icon of a particular app on your Nova home screen, follow these steps:

Long-press the app icon you want to change. Tap the pencil button to edit the shortcut. Tap the app icon. 2 Images Close Select the icon pack from which you want to apply the icon. Select the icon you want to apply. Tap Done when you have picked the icon you like. 2 Images Close

Changing individual app icons in Nova launcher is a handy option when you are looking to mix and use two or three icon packs together.

The steps to apply an icon pack or change individual app icons are mostly the same across all third-party launchers.

Customize your Android's homescreen with custom app icons and widgets

Custom app icons are a great way to customize your Android phone's homescreen. It lets you personalize the look and feel of your device as you want. Apart from using custom app icons, you should also check out the best and most useful Android widgets to make your homescreen beautiful and useful to look at.