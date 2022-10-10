There could be plenty of reasons you might want to switch to a different keyboard on your new best Android phone. Maybe you don't like the default keyboard or are used to a different one. You can always change it. Here's how to swiftly change the keyboard on an Android device.

The steps for changing the keyboard on Android may differ depending on the manufacturer. This guide shows the process on a Google Pixel device. Changing the keyboard on a Samsung or another Android device is similar.

How to change the keyboard on Android

If you're looking for a good keyboard app for Android, go to the Google Play Store. Most keyboard apps guide you through setting them as default during the setup process, but you can also do it manually.

Open Settings. Go to System > Languages & input. 2 Images Close Tap On-screen keyboard. Toggle on the keyboard you want to start using and toggle off the default one. Tap OK when prompted. 2 Images Close

If you want to try out some of the keyboard options on the Google Play Store, use Android's seamless keyboard switching feature and try out multiple keyboards instantly.

How to use multiple keyboards on Android

If you cannot decide between, for example, Microsoft's SwiftKey and Gboard, you can switch to one of them swiftly on Android. This way, you can compare them and choose the best one.

Toggle on the keyboards you want to use. Go to an empty text field and tap to open the default keyboard. 2 Images Close Tap the keyboard icon at the bottom to open more options. Tap one of the keyboard options to switch and start using it. 2 Images Close

Found the right keyboard and want to switch without wasting any time? The setup process on keyboard apps takes you to the settings where you can enable them.

How to change the keyboard on Android from a keyboard app

To show you how it's done, we'll use SwiftKey.

Go to the Google Play Store and install SwiftKey. 2 Images Close Open it and tap Enable SwiftKey. It takes you to the On-screen keyboard settings. 2 Images Close Toggle on SwiftKey, go back, tap Select SwiftKey and select it in the Choose input method popup. 2 Images Close Tap Finish up and sign in to enable the rest of the features. 2 Images Close

Maybe you don't need a new keyboard app

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. The hardest part of switching to a new keyboard app is learning how to use it. While most keyboard apps have a shallow learning curve, they may still slow you down for a while.

If you're comfortable typing on the current default keyboard, you might want to keep using it and instead improve the experience by going to its settings. Gboard has a lot of tricks up its sleeve that you may want to check out, and the same goes for the Samsung keyboard.