Amazon has been around for over 28 years now, and that means some of us have account histories dating back to the 90s. If you’re like me, you’ve moved once or twice during that time (and shipped Christmas and birthday presents to different friends and family). Given all that, you’ve probably got more than a few addresses saved to your Amazon account. It wouldn’t be hard to accidentally choose the wrong one at checkout. But you can save the day with a few clicks.

How to change your shipping address

You can change the shipping address of your Amazon order at any time as long as Amazon is the one delivering the package, and it hasn’t entered the shipping process. So, if you choose same-day shipping, your window for changing the shipping address will be very small. If you choose two-day or no-rush shipping, you’ll have a bit more time to act. To change the delivery address of your order

Make sure you are logged in to your Amazon account Navigate to your Orders page Find the order you’d like to change the delivery address of Click on View or edit order or View order details Beneath the current shipping address, select Change Find the address you’d like to ship to Click Ship to this address

5 Images

Close

Finally, Amazon will ask you to confirm your credit card information and billing address. Once that’s taken care of, your shipping information will be updated. As of right now, there is no way to alter your shipping details via the Amazon app.

If you’ve ordered something from a third-party seller, you may have to contact the seller directly to change the order details

Go to your Orders page Find the order you want to modify Click on View or edit order or View order details Click on the vendor’s name next to the product image Select Ask a question at the right of the page

3 Images

Close

This will open up a new window with a chatbot that will guide you through sending a message to the seller. If you need to change the destination for your Amazon delivery after it has begun the shipping process, your only recourse is to cancel your order and place it again.

How to manage your addresses

Every couple of years, I like to go through my Amazon address book and clean things up. Either I’ve moved or the people I send gifts to have moved, and things get cluttered. Keeping this list tidy can minimize shipping accidents. Here’s how to get rid of those old addresses:

Hover over the Account & Lists button and click Account Scroll down to the Ordering and shopping preferences section and select Your addresses Find the address you’d like to delete and click Remove at the bottom of the address card On the Confirm Removal pop-up window, select Yes

4 Images

Close

If you’re deleting addresses because you or someone you know has moved, that means you’re going to want to put in a new address as well.

Navigate to your account page and go to Your addresses Click on Add Address in the top left corner Enter the new address information Select Add address at the bottom

2 Images

Close

You can also manage your addresses from the mobile app:

Navigate to your Account page via either the profile page or the navigation page Scroll down to the Account settings section and tap Your Addresses

3 Images

Close

From here the process to manage your addresses is the same as it is on the Amazon website. While you’re here, you might as well select a default address so that there’s less chance of sending a package to the wrong place in the future.

Use a Hub Locker instead

And if you do receive a package you meant to send somewhere else, don’t forget about Amazon Hub. You can return your order to one of the hundreds of locker and counter locations, then use your Amazon Prime delivery benefits to speed it on its way to the correct destination.