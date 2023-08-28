Google Chrome is among the best browsers for Android, packing plenty of features and delivering excellent performance. Whether you use a flagship device like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Fold 5-style foldable, or the mid-range Google Pixel 7a, Chrome should be the default browser on your phone.

By default, Chrome is smart enough to deliver a safe browsing experience by blocking low-quality and scammy ads, pop-ups, and unwanted notifications. But there can be instances where the browser gets this wrong. Or you might want greater control over Chrome's ads and notifications permission and tweak them as you like.

Why change Google Chrome's ad permissions?

Ads play an important role in a site's functioning, allowing the publisher to monetize visitors and offer content for free to their readers. The problem is that some websites show intrusive or misleading ads that can get the visitor scammed if they click them and follow through.

Another possibility is that a new publisher might have acquired your favorite website. While the site previously sent you relevant notifications of timely news, it now abuses that permission to send spammy and unwanted content.

The default Google Chrome settings automatically block intrusive ads and prevent sites from sending you unwanted notifications. But if you aren't tech-savvy, you might have unintentionally changed or granted a site's permission to bypass this restriction. This is why you might want to review and change Google Chrome's ads permissions to end spammy ads and unwanted notifications.

How to change Google Chrome's ad permissions

Google Chrome blocks misleading ads on sites known to be regular offenders. But if you accidentally changed Chrome's ad permissions on your PC, follow the steps below.

Launch Google Chrome on your PC. Click the three-dot menu button in the upper-right corner. Select Settings from the menu that opens. Click Privacy and security from the sidebar on the left. Go to the Site settings menu. You'll see an overview of the global site permission settings, with a Recent activity section showing the permissions used by recently visited websites. Scroll down and expand the Additional content settings menu. Click Intrusive ads. Change the default permission of Google Chrome for intrusive ads for all websites you visit: Any site you visit can show any ad to you or Ads are blocked on sites known to show intrusive or misleading ads.

You can tweak the ad permissions of a website individually for greater control. With the site open, click the lock icon in the omnibox next to the URL and select Site settings. A window opens with that site's permissions. Find the Intrusive ads option and change it to Block or Allow.

If you haven't already, set Google Chrome as your default browser on your PC and phone.

How to block intrusive ads on Google Chrome for mobile

Google Chrome also lets you block intrusive and low-quality ads on mobile. Here's how.

Open Google Chrome on your phone. Tap the three-dot menu button in the upper-right corner. Select Settings. Scroll down and tap Site settings from the Advanced menu. From the menu that opens, find and tap Ads and then turn on the Ads toggle to block intrusive or misleading ads. 2 Images Close

How to block website notifications in Google Chrome

Intrusive ads are only one part of the equation. Some websites can spam you with unwanted notifications. But for this, they need access to the notification permission. However, a scammy website can annoy you by repeatedly asking for notification permission before you eventually give in to its demand.

This opens the floodgates to low-quality spammy notifications from that site showing on your PC. Here's how you can manage and block website notifications in Google Chrome.

Open Google Chrome on your PC. Click the three-dot menu button in the upper-right corner. From the menu that appears, select Settings. Click Privacy and security from the left sidebar. Navigate to the Site settings menu. Select Notifications from the Permissions section. To turn off site notifications, including the prompt for the permission, select the Don't allow sites to send notifications. Alternatively, if you want access to notifications but in a more seamless manner, select the Use quieter messaging option. This ensures that a site cannot block what you are doing when it asks for the permission notification.

In the same Notifications menu, you'll see a list of websites that can and cannot send you notifications. Select a website to customize its permissions or its notification access.

Low-quality website notifications are a bigger problem on mobile devices. However, Chrome also lets you tweak the website notification permission from mobile.

Launch Google Chrome on your phone. From the upper-right corner, tap the three-dot menu button. Select Settings. Tap Site settings located under Advanced. Find and tap Notifications from the list. Turn off the Notifications toggle if you don't want to receive notifications from any website. Or turn on the Use quieter messaging option to ensure notification prompts from sites don't block what you're doing. The websites you blocked notifications from are also displayed here. Tap a site's name and turn on the Notifications toggle to receive timely notifications from it again. 2 Images Close

Google Chrome doesn't sync websites from which you have blocked or allowed notifications across PC and mobile. So, if you stop notifications from a site on your PC, it doesn't sync to your phone. Instead, you must block it again from your phone manually. This is an annoying limitation, but Chrome for Android has several other useful tricks to make up for this.

Get the most out of Google Chrome

Google Chrome is a powerful browser, and you are unlikely to have discovered all its features. Once you're done customizing the browser's ads and site permission settings as per your needs, check out how to run Chrome's Safety Check to detect compromised, reused, and weak passwords. And then check out the best Google Chrome tips and tricks for desktops.