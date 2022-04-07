Custom Spotify playlists can feel almost like sacred creations. Where else will you find such a carefully crafted measure of your personality? Songs are the core of a playlist, but a name can be just as important. Not only does it make a specific playlist easy to find, but it also captures the essence of every song carefully placed in rotation. It should be catchy, but profound. Descriptive, but concise. A unique name can be an excellent way to get others to click on your public lists or make it easier to search on your Google Home or other smart speakers. Spotify's personalized playlists are brilliant, but their generic names are forgettable and sometimes too close to other playlist names. Renaming these playlists is an ideal way to prevent them from getting lost forever, or at the very least, avoid yelling at your smart speaker when it doesn't play the correct list.

Naming a playlist can be tough; if it doesn't stand out the way you intended, it might be time to change it. But don't worry; changing your Spotify playlist name is easy. Once you've got your name in mind, follow these steps to do it.

How to change a Spotify playlist's name

If you're looking to change the name of a collaborative playlist, you'll need to be the owner. If you're just a contributor, you won't be able to change the name, description, or image.

Tap Your Library at the bottom right of Spotify's home screen. Tap Playlists at the top of your screen. Scroll down and tap the playlist you wish to rename. 4 Images Expand Expand Expand Expand Close Tap the three-button menu underneath the playlist's thumbnail image. Tap Edit playlist on the pop-up menu. Tap the playlist's name. Enter your new name. You can also tap Add description to add a short description of your playlist. Tap Save in the top right of the screen. 3 Images Expand Expand Expand Close

That's it! You have a unique name that stands out and is easy to find.

Once you've renamed your playlist, you might want to test it out with your home speakers. Our guide on setting up Google Home's speaker groups will help you get your speaker groups working perfectly. So, whether you want others to find your playlist or want easy access anywhere in your home, you're all set.

