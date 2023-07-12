There's nothing quite like going blind into chat and getting your fill of spoilers for the latest Final Fantasy XIV story update. Or maybe you're tired of discussing the newest Indiana Jones movie in secret code. In cases like these, Discord censorship becomes your best friend; you can hide text and images to prevent your unsolicited Discord chat visitors from being spoiled. It also sets a precedent that posts should always be filtered and edited so not everyone has to view them. So we've created a guide to teach all Discord users how to censor content on their favorite Android phone and PC.

How to censor text on Discord

Instead of relying on a button to hide the text, Discord uses black bars to fully or partially cover the selected text. This section will show you how to censor your text. Note: We've performed steps on the Discord mobile app, but steps can be applied to the desktop version.

Open and log into the Discord app. Navigate to an empty chatbox field in a Discord channel. Type ||insert spoiler message|| in the chatbox field. 2 Images Close Tap enter, and your message will have black covering the text. View the blacked out message by tapping on the black bars. 2 Images Close

You can use the spoiler tag for all Discord chats, including Discord groups and private messages.

How to censor images on Discord

Thankfully Discord has tools to mark and hide images, similar to text. So we've included the steps on how to upload and censor your images on Discord mobile and PC.

How to censor pictures on the Discord mobile app

We've attached the download widget for the Discord mobile app below this section.

Launch the Discord mobile app. Tap on a Discord channel (or Discord message). Tap the plus sign icon. 2 Images Close Select an image. Tap the Back button (do not tap Send). 2 Images Close Tap on the thumbnail image. Select Mark as spoiler (tick the box) and tap the Back button on your mobile device. 2 Images Close Tap the Send button (arrow). The uploaded image will now have a spoiler tag filter; tapping the image will reveal it to the (individual) Discord user. 2 Images Close

How to censor pictures on the Discord desktop app

If you haven't downloaded the Discord desktop app, it's not necessary since the same procedure works with the Discord web version.

Log in and launch the Discord desktop app. Select any Discord channel. Click the plus sign icon and select Upload a File; alternatively, double-click the plus sign icon to select the Upload a File option as a shortcut. 2 Images Close Select an image and click Open. Click the eye icon by the selected image. 2 Images Close Press enter to upload the spoiler-tagged image to a Discord channel (or chat). Depending on individual spoiler settings, the image will have a spoiler filter, but now anyone can click on the image to view it fully. 2 Images Close

How to change censorship settings on Discord

You can change your settings on how you want to view marked content. By default, spoiler-tagged text and images will be hidden with black bars, and clicking or tapping them will reveal the tagged text/image.

Open and log into Discord. Click User Settings (the gear icon next to your Discord username). Scroll down to "App Settings" and click Text & Images. 2 Images Close Navigate to Show Spoiler Content. Click On click and press the X button to exit the User Settings menu. 2 Images Close

Discord mobile users must sync these settings with the desktop or web versions. Currently, there is no way to customize your censorship on the Discord mobile app.

Protect your Discord chats

Unfortunately, Discord only has a few tools to keep spoilers and NSFW content at bay. To add to those tools, consider recruiting bots on Discord and preparing a team of moderators to supervise Discord channels. Otherwise, keep to smaller group sizes and servers until rules become properly reinstated. Discord was originally a platform for gamers, but now it's become a place for anyone to socialize and mingle — running into sticky situations is only par for the course.