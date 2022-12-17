YouTube Premium offers many features and is great for people whose primary platform for consuming content is YouTube. However, if you're already subscribed to YouTube Premium and want to cancel it due to the recent hike in prices or because you found a better streaming service, this guide shows you how to cancel your YouTube Premium subscription on the web on Windows, the best Chromebooks, Android, and iOS.

Before you cancel the subscription

It's a good idea to go through YouTube Premium's Help support page before pulling the trigger and clearing any doubts regarding the cancelation and refunds. Also, the steps to cancel the subscription service differ depending on the payment method you used to subscribe to YouTube Premium—via Google Play, Apple Pay on Apple devices, a credit card, or a debit card.

How to cancel a YouTube Premium subscription using a web browser

Open your web browser and go to the Paid Memberships page. Click Manage Membership > Deactivate. Click Continue to cancel or click Pause instead to pause it for up to six months. Select a reason for canceling, and click Continue. Click Cancel subscription one last time.

This method works if you're on a PC or Chromebook. If you subscribed to YouTube Premium via Google Play, clicking Cancel takes you to your subscriptions page on the Google Play Store, where you can immediately cancel your Premium membership.

How to cancel YouTube Premium on the YouTube Android app

Launch YouTube on your mobile device. Tap your profile icon in the upper-right corner. Tap Purchases and memberships and tap your active YouTube Premium membership. 2 Images Close Tap Deactivate > Continue to cancel if you want to cancel your membership. Alternatively, use the Pause Instead option to pause your membership for up to six months. 2 Images Close Tap Next, choose why you're canceling the subscription, and tap Yes, Cancel Premium. 2 Images Close

If you subscribed via a credit or debit card for a free one-month YouTube premium free trial, you don't immediately lose access to the subscription, and it will be active till the next billing cycle.

How to cancel YouTube Premium membership on iPhone and iPad

The steps to cancel YouTube Premium on an iOS device are the same as on Android unless you subscribed via the App Store. Here's how to cancel your YouTube Premium subscription via the settings app on iOS if you subscribed using the App Store.

Go to Settings on your Apple device. Tap your Apple ID. Tap Subscriptions and find YouTube. 2 Images Close Tap Cancel subscription and Confirm that you want to cancel. 2 Images Close

If you subscribed via Google Play, you need a non-iOS device to go to the subscriptions page of the Google Play Store and cancel it.

YouTube Premium without YouTube Music, anyone?

One of the best things about YouTube Premium is that it comes with YouTube Music Premium. While it makes the YouTube Premium subscription a compelling deal for people who haven't subscribed to a music streaming service, recent price hikes have people demanding a cheaper subscription tier that doesn't include YouTube Music. Perhaps it'd be great if Google agreed to the same and made a customizable subscription tier for Android users.

If you subscribed to a music streaming platform like Spotify and want to switch to a different service, there are a few areas where YouTube Music is better and a few where Spotify gives it a run for its money. Also, if you're frugal, switching to YouTube Music could be a wise decision. That's ten bucks saved each month.