One of the hidden benefits of music streaming is flexibility—you're not locked down to one particular music library, and if you want to shop around, it's relatively easy to cancel your subscription and sign up for a different streaming service. With around 80 million songs to choose from, it's unlikely that YouTube Music doesn't have something you'll enjoy, but it's entirely possible that YouTube Music may not be a good fit , or perhaps you're simply trying to stave off Google's ever-intensifying data collection as much as possible. There are many reasons why you may want to ditch any music streaming service, but regardless of your reason for canceling YouTube Music, we're here to guide you through the cancelation process step by step.

Good luck getting a refund

Before we dive into how to go about canceling your YouTube Music account, there are a few things you need to be aware of. Firstly, you can only cancel a YouTube Music Premium account — there is no way to cancel a free account without closing the linked Google account entirely. Secondly, per Google's refund policy, there is no way to get a refund for your YouTube Music subscription unless there was an issue with the service during the billing period you are requesting a refund for. Now that the technicalities are out of the way, let's dive into the process itself.

Forget about canceling YouTube Music from the app

While YouTube Music has an app for both Android and iOS, there is no way to cancel the subscription using either of them. You can launch the Paid memberships page (step 3 below) from the mobile apps, but it will just open the page in your default mobile web browser. Ultimately, it's easier to cancel your YouTube Music subscription using a desktop browser, though the process will only look slightly different on mobile. The first thing you'll need to do to cancel your YouTube Music subscription is open and log into the YouTube Music web player:

Once you're logged-in to the YouTube Music web player using the account you want to cancel, click the little round icon in the top right of the screen to open the account information dropdown menu. In the dropdown menu, click on Paid memberships. On the Paid memberships page, click the MANAGE MEMBERSHIP button next to the YouTube Music subscription details to expand the options for your YouTube Music subscription. Click the DEACTIVATE button to start the cancelation process. 3 Images Close In the pop-up that appears after clicking DEACTIVATE, click the gray CONTINUE TO CANCEL button to open a pop-up that tries to convince you to pause instead of cancel. In the Before you cancel, did you know you can pause? pop-up, click CONTINUE TO CANCEL, which will display yet another pop-up confirming you wish to cancel. In the Cancel YouTube Music Premium? pop-up, click YES, CANCEL to once and for all cancel your YouTube Music subscription. 3 Images Close After you've performed all the steps above, you will see a pop-up confirming that your membership is canceled, but that you will still have access to your YouTube Music Premium membership benefits until the end of the billing period.

Plenty of alternatives

Now that you've canceled your YouTube Music subscription, you're free to have a look at the other streaming platforms kicking about—after all, it's easy enough to resume your YouTube Music subscription if you don't find anything better. If you are canceling YouTube Music because you were disappointed by its lackluster audio quality — perhaps you're gunning better audio quality with a HiFi service like Tidal or Amazon Music—you might also want to get your hands on some high-quality earphones to further improve your listening experience.

