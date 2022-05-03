Spotify is a great music and podcast streaming platform, with more than 82 million tracks and 3.2 million podcasts — including The Joe Rogan Experience, though we're not sure that's a benefit — available at a reasonable price. The ad-supported subscription also makes Spotify a very enticing prospect for those of us who can't justify yet another subscription service. What if you already signed up and want to cancel? Maybe you're tired of hearing the same mixes, you've given up music for lent, or you started cycling to work and want to enjoy the sounds of nature instead. Obviously, Spotify still wants your money (or your data and ad revenue in the case of a free account), so what hurdles do they put in place to keep you subscribed? Fear not — in this article we'll have a look at exactly how to cancel your Spotify premium or free account. Spoiler alert: there's at least one emotionally manipulative email involved.

You'll have to cancel in a browser...seriously

Unfortunately, you cannot manage or cancel a Spotify account from the Android, iPhone, Mac, or Windows apps — you must cancel the account from the account management page in a web browser. You can cancel your account using a mobile browser, but the easiest way to cancel your Spotify premium account is by logging into Spotify using a web browser on a desktop or laptop, and that is the method this guide will focus on (if you would like to skip directly to step four, you can follow this link directly to the Spotify account management page).

How to cancel your Spotify Premium account

The Spotify mobile app does not provide an easy way to get into the account management page. The best way to get to the account management page on mobile or desktop is to access it by logging in on the Spotify website:

If you want to skip to step 10, you can open the cancelation confirmation page directly by going to spotify.com/us/accounts/cancel/benefits in your browser of choice. You may need to log in if you are not already logged in.

Open your desktop browser of choice, navigate to spotify.com, and click Log in at the top right of the screen. Log into your Spotify account using the credentials for the account you want to cancel. After logging in, the page will take you to the Spotify web player. From the web player, open the Account Overview page by clicking your account name and selecting the Account option in the dropdown menu that appears. Scroll down the Account Overview page until you see a button that says Change plan. Tap the Change plan button — this takes you to the Available Plans page. Scroll down the Available Plans page and tap the button labeled Cancel Premium. On the page that opens after tapping Cancel Premium, scroll down and tap the button that says Continue to cancel. After tapping Continue to cancel, Spotify presents you with another page to try and retain your membership. Scroll to the bottom of this page and tap Continue to cancel one more time. On the final confirmation page, Spotify presents you with two buttons — Yes, cancel and Back to account — select Yes, cancel in order to cancel.

Once you have confirmed your cancelation, Spotify will present you with a mildly amusing and emotionally manipulative joke, presumably designed to make you change your mind about canceling.

Clicking the Back to account button here ejects you to the homepage and presents you with the date your premium subscription expires, with an option to resume your premium subscription if you like. Once this date lapses, your account will be reverted to a free account — where you can continue to listen without the subscription fee — and you will have to follow the free account cancelation process (detailed later in this article) if you wish to delete the account outright. If you want to delete your premium account from the outset, you will need to contact customer support and request an account deletion — as with any customer service request, there is no telling how long this will take, so it may be best to downgrade to a free account and then delete the free account yourself.

How to cancel your free Spotify account

Spotify, as with the premium account, does not let users cancel their free subscription from any app — it must be done through a web browser. In this guide, we walk you through the cancelation process on a desktop browser, but you can follow the same procedure on a mobile device.

Closing out a free Spotify account is a little different from the process used to cancel a premium account, but for practicality's sake, we can start at the Spotify web player (follow the premium cancelation process until you complete step two). Once you are logged into the web player, follow these steps:

Navigate to the support page by selecting Support at the top of the page. Once on the support page, look for and click the option called Account settings. Select Closing your account on the Account settings page. Spotify will then take you through 5 steps in order to close your account. Click the Close account button on the page that says "Sure you need to close?" Spotify will ask you to confirm that the correct account is being closed. Review your information and click the Continue button. This will take you to a page titled "What you need to know," that describes all the information that will be lost. On the What you need to know page, click the Continue button, and Spotify will send you a cancelation confirmation email. Go to your email inbox and look for an email from Spotify, with the subject "Please confirm you want to close your Spotify account," and open this email. In the Spotify email, click the CLOSE MY ACCOUNT button to confirm your cancelation. Spotify will show you a page and send you a rather disappointed email confirming your cancelation and offering you the chance to reconsider.

If you are unable to close out your Spotify account or cannot find the option, Spotify recommends contacting customer support and requesting that they delete the account.

Congratulations! You're now free to explore your options. If you want a service that offers high-resolution audio, Qobuz and Apple Music are solid choices. That said, you're going to need some extra gear if you plan to listen on the go, as even the best smartphones don't have headphone jacks these days.

Google can't seem to stop butting heads with its own AI researchers

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Julian van der Merwe (3 Articles Published) My tech enthusiast journey started around 2012, with my first Motorola Android device. I love to tinker with both hardware and software to make tech work for me and help others do the same. More From Julian van der Merwe