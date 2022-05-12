It's prime time to look for other options and you can start by closing out your account

The streaming space seems to be blowing up, whether for ethical issues, embarrassing lack of content, or ridiculous price hikes. Let's be honest here; it's pretty hard to pay for them all. Sometimes, you just have to cut one off. Amazon has given us more than enough reasons to want to put distance between ourselves and its Prime membership and streaming service. Between the constant barrage of news about alleged worker mistreatment and union-busting efforts, plenty of people might be questioning their loyalty to the company in general.

You don't even need to cancel for ethical reasons — maybe you don't want your kids stumbling across an errant episode of The Boys, or you're still upset that The Expanse didn't get picked up for another season. Whatever the reason, if you want to ditch Amazon Prime, we can tell you exactly how to do it.

Why do all streaming services make you use a browser to cancel?

Unfortunately, you cannot cancel your Amazon Prime account from the mobile app; you need to go to the account management page from a desktop or mobile browser. For the sake of this guide, we'll focus on the cancelation process in a desktop browser.

You can cancel an Amazon Prime account from a mobile web browser. The process will be the same; however, the pages will look slightly different. You may need to scroll further down to find the necessary buttons.

Log into the Amazon Prime account you wish to cancel on your desktop browser. Click the button with your name in it next to the search bar. Under the Your Account side of the dropdown menu, select Account to go to Your Account page. Here, you'll see your account summary. Click the Prime button on the right side of the page to go to the Prime Central page. Click Update, cancel and more, and then click End membership in the dropdown menu to get to the Edit membership page. On the Edit membership page, click the Cancel My Benefits button towards the bottom of the page. On the next page, click the Continue to Cancel button at the bottom of the page. The next page will offer you a final chance to keep, pause, or cancel your membership. Scroll to the bottom and click either of the buttons under the Cancel your Prime membership box. Clicking End on XXX ends your subscription on the specified date without providing you a refund, and End Now ends your membership immediately and issues a refund for the current billing period. After canceling, you'll return to the Prime Central page with a pop-up asking you to complete a cancellation survey.

At this point, you can either choose to ignore the survey request or spend about three minutes venting about Amazon Prime — the ball is in your court. If you decide to complete the survey, an Amazon representative will guide you through a few questions about why you chose to cancel.

Goodbye, Prime!

If you followed the above steps, you've successfully canceled your Amazon Prime account and potentially angered Jeff Bezos. Jokes aside, if you plan to switch to a different streaming service, we have a rundown of the best streaming services in 2022 to help you make the switch.

