One of the ways you can protect your your Samsung smartphone is by subscribing to the protection plan offered by the manufacturer. For example, Samsung Care Plus, is a subscription-based service that covers your device from accidental damage (physical or water damage), theft protection, expert assistance, and same-day replacements. The pricing, however, depends on the type of Samsung phone you use.

However, if you find that a third-party service or your carrier offers a better plan than Samsung Care Plus, are confident you'll never shatter your Samsung screen or drop it in water, or if you've been paying the subscription fee for the phone you traded a few months ago, here's how to cancel your Samsung Care Plus subscription.

How to cancel a Samsung Care Plus subscription

If you cancel within 30 days of subscribing, you will receive a full refund. But before you cancel, you may want to read the full benefits and terms of conditions of Samsung Care Plus. If you've decided to cancel it, here's how to cancel a Samsung Care Plus subscription.

Head to Samsung.com and tap the menu icon. Tap Sign in/Create Account. Enter your login credentials to sign in. 2 Images Close Once signed in, tap the menu icon and tap My Account. Tap My Subscriptions > Go to My Subscription. 2 Images Close Find the Care Plus subscription and tap Cancel. The rest of the process is straightforward.

If you don't have an internet connection, call Samsung at 1-866-371-9501 or email departmentc@asurion.com, share the required details, and ask them to cancel your Care Plus subscription.

The steps mentioned above apply to U.S. folks. If you're from the U.K., download the Samsung Members app, go to your subscriptions, find your insurer, and reach out to them. Alliance Assistant and Assurant handle the Samsung Care Plus subscription in the U.K.

If you have an Alliance Assistant policy, call 0333 000 0333 .

. For Assurant, visit claims.samsungcareplus.assurant.co.uk, sign in, and cancel your subscription.

You may want to keep your Samsung Care Plus subscription

Samsung Care Plus could be a lifesaver if you're bad at handling smartphones, and it could prove even more useful if you own one of Samsung's foldable or recent S series devices. While Samsung has improved the build quality of its foldable devices with each generation, the folding screens may not inspire confidence in many. To have that extra peace of mind, you may want to keep your Samsung Care Plus subscription.

If your phone is eligible for Samsung's extended Android and security updates, it's probably a good idea to keep Care Plus for as long as possible. If you're a heavy phone user, your battery may be degraded enough before your Care Plus plan expires and you'll you'll be eligible for repairs or replacements for the first few years.