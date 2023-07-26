PayPal is a quick and easy method to make online payments, but sometimes, purchases don't go to plan. You'll want to cancel your payment if you made a purchase by accident or realize you're subject to a scam.

We walk you through canceling a PayPal payment on any supported platform, including iOS devices and budget Chromebooks. However, PayPal isn't the most secure place to store your money, so we recommend transferring your money to a bank account for peace of mind.

When can I cancel a PayPal payment?

Unlike requesting a refund, it's easy to know if you can cancel a payment. If you feel like you should be able to cancel a PayPal payment but don't see the option to do that, contact PayPal support.

If your payment is marked as Pending or Unclaimed, you can cancel your payment. Otherwise, you won't be able to cancel it, as the money has already arrived in the recipient's account. In this scenario, you must request a refund instead.

How to cancel a PayPal payment

If you have the PayPal app, canceling a payment takes just a couple of taps.

Open the PayPal app. Tap Wallet in the lower-right corner of your screen. Tap the Activity tab. Tap Cancel under the pending or unclaimed payment. 2 Images Close

In the above screenshots, the email account doesn't exist in PayPal, so the payment is marked as Pending and, therefore, valid for a refund. However, the transaction underneath has been accepted, so it doesn't have the Cancel button.

You can cancel a payment on the desktop website in the same way. Go to the Activity page and click Cancel underneath the payment.

You don't need to rely on PayPal

PayPal is a handy tool, but you don't always need to rely on an intermediary to make online payments. Saving your credit card numbers in Google Chrome is a faster way of making purchases.