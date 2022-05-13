Netflix has been the most popular streaming service for quite a while now, and with the amount of great exclusive series the company has, that’s not unwarranted. Between regular price hikes, Netflix closing their animation division, the looming threat of a price bump for password sharers, and competing services becoming more worthwhile, there’s no shortage of reasons you might want to leave the streaming giant behind. So, whether you want to move on from Netflix for good or just want to subscribe for long enough to binge and bounce, here’s everything you need to know to cancel your Netflix subscription.

Why do I have to do this in the browser?

Like with Spotify, Netflix won’t let you cancel your subscription in-app, only in a browser. Thankfully, it’s as easy to do on a mobile browser as it is to do on desktop and is a painless process. If you want to skip ahead, you can click this link to go directly to your account page in your browser.

How to cancel your Netflix subscription

The Netflix app makes it fairly easy to get to your account page, even if it's just opening the browser page. You can go directly to your account page in the browser if you'd like to cut to the chase, but going through the app will automatically log you in. Either way, you need to have access to your account.

Log in to Netflix. Pick any profile that has account access. Once you’ve selected a profile, tap your profile button in the top right corner. On your profile page, there’s a button labeled Account. This will take you to your account page in the browser. 3 Images Close On your Account page, you'll have access to your subscription details. To cancel it, scroll down to find the Cancel Membership button. 2 Images Close Once you hit cancel, Netflix will try to keep you by offering to let you change your subscription tier. Hit Finish Cancellation to complete your cancellation process. 2 Images Close

That's it! You've severed ties with Netflix. After canceling, you'll be redirected to a page that lets you know the last day you can stream. You have 10 months to come back if you want things like your list and profiles saved, so if you have a change of heart, you have some time to come back and resubscribe. You’ll also get a cancellation email with a link to reactivate your account if you change your mind, but there's nothing else you need to do at this point.

Moving on from Netflix

Just like that, you're unsubscribed. If you want to hop over to a new service to binge, plenty of other excellent streaming services are available. Also, make sure you get your fill of the best action movies Netflix has while you still have a few days of streaming left.

