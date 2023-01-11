Whether it's because of a hike in your subscription rate or a lack of content, you may want to cancel your Hulu subscription in favor of an alternative streaming service like Netflix or HBO Max. This simple process can be done through your Hulu account page, and there's no need to call Hulu or write an email.

You don't have to cancel your Hulu subscription outright. If you picked up one of the best streaming devices, you can pause your subscription to try out alternative services. This guide shows the options available to you and the steps involved in canceling your subscription.

What options do I have when canceling my Hulu account?

If you choose to cancel Hulu, your access remains until the end of your billing cycle. But you can choose to pause your subscription for up to 12 weeks. It's handy if you want to try a different service or are going on holiday. Once this expires, your subscription is reactivated automatically, and your credit card is charged your previous subscription rate.

Hulu also has different plans and add-ons with various fees. Instead of canceling, you can remove add-ons or change to a different plan.

How to cancel or pause your Hulu subscription

This process can be done on the Android or iOS apps or Hulu.com. We included the desktop web browser instructions, but the steps for the mobile browser and the Android or iPhone Hulu apps are almost identical.

Hulu prefers that a subscriber pause their subscription rather than cancel it. You may be bothered by pop-ups encouraging you to do so. You can ignore these.

Head to the Hulu website and sign in to your account. Click your account picture in the upper-right corner of your screen. Scroll down to the Your Subscription section. Select Cancel next to your subscription. You may be prompted to pause your subscription instead. Select No, cancel subscription to continue to cancel your subscription.

After you've canceled your subscription, you'll receive a confirmation email confirming your cancelation.

How to cancel Hulu subscriptions through a third party

Hulu is offered through multiple third parties, including Roku, Amazon, Spotify, and more. Select the service you pay through to find the steps to cancel your Hulu subscription.

Head to your Hulu account page after canceling to make sure you successfully canceled your subscription.

How to change your Hulu plan or add-ons

Finding the right Hulu plan is essential to make the most of your subscription. Instead of canceling, you can modify your subscription plan to suit your needs.

Head to the Hulu website and sign in to your account. Click your account picture in the upper-right corner of your screen. Scroll down to the Your Subscription section. Select Manage Plan to switch to a different plan. Select Manage Add-ons to change your add-ons. Select Review Changes to confirm your selection.

Make sure your streaming service works for you

While many of us juggle multiple streaming platforms, you probably don't need all of them. Choosing a couple of services to unsubscribe from can save you money each month. Android users can choose from the best entertainment apps to ensure they're getting the best bang for their buck.