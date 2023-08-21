The HelloFresh meal kit delivery service is popular, offering convenient cooking solutions with several delicious recipes. But if you want to try other alternatives, like Sunbasket or Home Chef, or go on a vacation, canceling your subscription or pausing deliveries is the way to go. This guide walks you through stopping HelloFresh using the website or the mobile app, even on budget Android phones.

How to cancel your HelloFresh subscription via the website

Canceling your HelloFresh subscription is simple and straightforward. Follow these steps to cancel your subscription on the web app:

Visit the HelloFresh website on your favorite browser. Log in to your account. Hover over Account in the upper-right corner of the display. You may see your first name instead if you filled it in while signing up. A drop-down box appears. Click Account Settings. Scroll down to the Status section. Click Cancel Plan. The service suggests that you modify your plan or skip a delivery. Click Cancel Anyway to delete the account. You'll receive a message confirming your plan has been canceled.

HelloFresh requests that you pause or cancel an order by midnight Pacific Standard Time at least five days before your next delivery so that it can inform its suppliers. If you fail to cancel before this time, you'll pay for the charges incurred on the order.

How to cancel your HelloFresh subscription via the app

If you prefer to use the HelloFresh mobile app, follow these steps on your Android or iOS device to cancel your plan:

Launch the HelloFresh mobile app. Locate Settings. Scroll to the Plan Settings tab. Tap Edit. Tap Cancel Anyway. You're asked to enter a cancelation reason. Tap Cancel.

You can set up a new plan when you're ready to start ordering again.

How to skip your HelloFresh delivery

If you don't want to cancel your subscription outright, you can skip some meals in between. Follow these steps:

Visit the HelloFresh website and log in to your account. Click My Menu. Select the weekdays you'd like to skip. Click Edit Delivery from the top of the menu. You'll see several options. Click Skip Week.

How to change your HelloFresh subscription

HelloFresh doesn't lock you in on any meal plan. You can change the number of weekly meals you receive, the number of servings per recipe, and the type of recipes on your customer account page. To do this:

Visit the HelloFresh website. Log in to your account. Click the My Menu tab. Change your subscription.

Cancel the service temporarily or permanently

HelloFresh makes cooking meals easy. However, if your priorities change because you need a new service or are out of town for a while, you can cancel the service or pause it briefly by following the steps above. If you want to know more about the platform, check out our article on everything you need to know about HelloFresh.

If you'd rather do your own grocery shopping and cook your own meals but need ideas to answer that "What's for dinner?" problem, check out our list of the best cooking and recipe apps. These apps will help you discover new and tasty recipes and offer a way to save your favorites so that you can fix those meals in the future.