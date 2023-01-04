Grammarly is a great tool, but other free tools have gotten better

Grammarly is an online editing tool that reviews your spelling, grammar, and usage. It's available on Android, iOS, Windows, Chromebooks, and as an extension on most web browsers.

Although Grammarly offers a free plan with limited support, a premium subscription costs $144 a year. If you don't want to pay a premium for the subscription or found a better, cheaper alternative, here's how to cancel your Grammarly subscription.

Before you cancel your subscription

Canceling your Grammarly premium subscription is straightforward, but there are a few things to note before you cancel. First, canceling your subscription doesn't immediately remove your access to the premium features. Instead, your subscription stays active until the next billing date, and you won't be charged anything after that.

Grammarly does not offer partial refunds for unused portions of a subscription.

How to cancel your Grammarly subscription on your PC or Mac

To use a web browser to cancel your Grammarly subscription, follow these steps:

Go to the Grammarly homepage and sign in with your credentials if necessary. In the left menu, click Account. In the left pane, click Subscription. Scroll down and click Cancel subscription. In the pop-up, click Yes, continue. Select the problem if you need more help, or proceed by clicking Yes, continue. Select a reason why you're canceling. Giving a reason is optional. Click Cancel Subscription.

If you face issues canceling, you may want to try a different browser or device. Grammarly has a keyboard app on Android, but you cannot cancel a subscription using it. However, it is possible to do so by signing in to your Grammarly account using a web browser on your Android device.

If you have a paid Grammarly subscription and use the Grammarly Keyboard app for Android, we recommend canceling your subscription from your Mac or PC. Android users can cancel Grammarly from their mobile browsers, but it's simpler to do so on a desktop browser.

How to cancel Grammarly using the mobile browser on Android or iOS

Although we recommend users cancel their Grammarly account on a desktop browser, you can cancel via your mobile browser.

Open Google Chrome, or your preferred web browser, and go to the Grammarly account page. You may need to enter your login credentials. Tap the hamburger icon in the upper-left corner and tap Subscription. 2 Images Close Scroll down and tap Cancel Subscription. Tap Yes, continue twice and then tap Cancel Subscription. 2 Images Close Tap Cancel Subscription. Close

If you downloaded Grammarly from the App Store and subscribed to the premium plan, you may need to cancel your subscription from the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the name on your profile. Close Tap Subscriptions > Grammarly. Tap Cancel subscription.

If you use the Grammarly keyboard on iOS, remove it by long pressing the homescreen shortcut and tapping the little cross icon.

Want to delete your free Grammarly account instead?

If you do not have a Grammarly premium subscription but want to cancel your account, the process is slightly different.

Go to Grammarly account page and select Account > Account Settings. Click Delete Account. Click Yes, continue with the account. This example shows a Grammarly account linked to Google, but you may need to enter your Grammarly password if you signed in via an email address. When you receive a confirmation, your account deletion was successful.

Your Grammarly data will be deleted, so move your Grammarly documents to your computer before proceeding. You can do so by opening every document, clicking the hamburger menu in the upper-left corner, and clicking Download as .DOCX.

Grammarly isn't the only game in town

If you primarily use your Android phone or tablet to draft notes and messages, Gboard has a robust text editing assistant baked in. Office 365 users have access to Microsoft Editor, one of the best spelling and grammar checking apps, as part of their subscriptions.

Grammarly gives you more granular suggestions and can make your text look and read professional, alongside a few extra perks like tone detection and adjustment, plagiarism detection, sentence rewriting, and word choice. If you're rethinking your decision to give Grammarly the boot, take a look at how to use it with Microsoft Outlook and Google Docs.