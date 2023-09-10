You can treat yourself to dishes from your favorite restaurants and products from local stores thanks to on-demand delivery apps like DoorDash. The best part of ordering through DoorDash is that you can cancel your order in a few simple steps if your plans change. This article explains how to quickly cancel your order using your go-to tablet, smartphone, or desktop browser.

How to cancel a DoorDash order through the Android or iOS app

Canceling your DoorDash order through your Android or iOS app is straightforward. Here's what you'll do:

Launch the DoorDash app. Log in to your account. Select Orders in the bottom toolbar. Tap Help, located in the upper-right corner of the app. 2 Images Close Select Cancel Order. Close Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the cancellation process.

If a cancellation is possible, DoorDash confirms your refund amount.

How to cancel a DoorDash order on your PC or laptop

If you prefer using your PC or laptop to cancel your DoorDash order, here are the steps you'll follow:

Navigate to the DoorDash website. Sign in to your account. Select the three-line icon in the upper-left corner of the homepage. Select Orders and choose the order you want to cancel. Click Help on the right side of the web page and select Cancel Order. Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the cancellation process.

Will you receive a refund if you cancel your DoorDash order?

Typically, DoorDash allows users to cancel their order anytime before it is delivered to their location. Once the order is canceled, the refund eligibility depends on the order status, such as whether the restaurant or store confirmed the order or if a Dasher was assigned to the delivery.

If the restaurant confirmed your order and a Dasher was assigned to deliver the order, you won't receive a refund. If the restaurant hasn't confirmed your order and a Dasher hasn't been assigned, you'll receive a complete refund upon cancelation. You'll receive a partial refund in the following instances:

The restaurant hasn't confirmed the order, but DoorDash assigned a Dasher for delivery.

The restaurant confirmed your order, but a Dasher wasn't assigned.

If you've missed the cancellation window or feel like your refund is less than it should be, contact DoorDash's customer support as soon as possible.

What can you do if the restaurant cancels your DoorDash order?

DoorDash orders are rarely canceled by merchants. However, they may occasionally happen for several reasons, including:

The restaurant is closed.

The restaurant is out of the item you ordered.

The restaurant is not accepting takeout orders.

You'll receive a full refund or credit in your DoorDash account if the restaurant cancels the order. If you haven't received the refund or have any further questions, contact DoorDash's customer support team with your order ID and a description of what happened.

Will canceling an order cancel your DashPass membership?

Canceling your live DoorDash order doesn't cancel your DashPass membership. You must cancel your DoorDash membership through the app or the website.

Cancel your membership at least 24 hours before your next payment date to avoid subscription charges. Your DashPass benefits are available until the end of the current billing period.

Embracing convenience with grocery delivery apps

Apps like DoorDash make it easy to order food and groceries from the comfort of your home. The user-friendly cancellation options allow you to adapt your dining plans to fit your changing circumstances without much trouble. If you enjoy the convenience of using DoorDash, explore the variety of grocery delivery apps that can help you stock up your pantry easily.