It may be time to say goodbye to your Disney Plus content. The popular streaming service had another price increase on October 12, 2023, with its upcoming ad-free plans. The ad-free subscription used to cost $3 per month. It's being raised to $14 per month (previously $11 per month since the November 2022 price hike). Like Netflix's pricing scheme, Disney+ has been looking for ways to extract dollars from faithful customers.

On the bright side, the ad-supported Disney+ subscription tier remains unchanged. With this new subscription cost, you may decide to cancel your Disney+ subscription or consider downgrading. So, to help you save on future bills, here's how to cancel Disney+ using a trusty Android tablet, phone, web browser, or iOS.

How to cancel Disney+ on a web browser

You can cancel your Disney+ subscription from the Disney Plus website through your mobile browser or PC. However, if you purchased Disney Plus through third-party apps and services (such as Roku, Amazon, Rogers, and Shaw), you must go through the third-party source to cancel your Disney+ subscription. If you purchased a Disney+ subscription through the Disney Plus website, follow these steps to deactivate your Disney+ subscription.

Open a web browser and visit the Disney Plus website. Sign in to your Disney+ account and select your profile. Click your Disney+ profile in the upper-right corner. Select Account from the drop-down menu. Scroll down to Subscriptions and click your Disney subscription. You'll see a list of (active) monthly or annual Disney subscriptions under this section. Click Cancel Subscription. On the next page, it asks you to reconfirm your decision. Click Cancel Subscription. Optional step: Provide a reason to cancel your subscription. If you're canceling due to the price increase, voice your opinion by selecting Too expensive/can no longer afford, then click Submit.

How to cancel Disney+ on iOS

You can cancel your Disney+ subscription by visiting your Apple settings and navigating to Subscriptions. Below, we demonstrate how to cancel a Disney+ subscription on an iPhone running iOS 17. All steps work for Apple devices running iOS 15.3 and later.

Open your device's settings and tap on your Apple ID. Tap Subscriptions. 2 Images Close Tap Disney+ subscription under your active subscriptions. Select Cancel Subscription. 2 Images Close

How to cancel Disney+ on Android

Android has a similar way to manage subscriptions via the Google Play Store if you purchased the subscription via the Disney Plus app. You can cancel a Disney+ subscription by visiting your Google account's Payment and subscriptions section. In this example, we use a Samsung Galaxy S23 running Android 13. You can repeat the steps for any device running Android 5.0 or later.

Open the Google Play Store and tap your profile in the upper-left corner. Tap Payments & subscriptions > Subscriptions. 2 Images Close Tap Disney+ > Cancel subscription.

The Disney+ app is unavailable for download on the Galaxy Store. The only way to manage a Disney+ subscription on Samsung is to install the app from the Google Play Store.

Can you get a refund for canceling Disney+?

No. You cannot get partial credit for having an active subscription and canceling early (into the billing cycle). However, if you cancel Disney+ early, you will have access to the service until the end of the subscription date. So, don't worry about losing access to all your Disney Plus content until then.

Do you have to cancel your current Disney+ subscription to upgrade your plan?

Popular methods to get Disney+ cheaper include paying into new plans and packages. Example of purchasable Disney bundles includes Hulu and Disney+ or a combination of all three streaming services, Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+. You can purchase these plans at a lower price than buying these services individually. If you're an active subscriber to all three, this might be the ideal choice to get the biggest bang for your buck.

For current subscribers, you can swap plans through Hulu or Disney+ without canceling any (active) subscriptions. However, you forfeit any free trials or promotional deals that may have come with the original subscription service.

Paying for subscription-based streaming is getting spendy

Prices for entertainment services have gone off the rails, from Netflix to Hulu and now Disney+. And, sometimes, you don't realize how many of these accounts are open until you view your credit card statement. If you rarely touch your video-streaming subscription, it might be time for a change. When you look around, you'll spot cheaper movie alternatives you didn't know existed.