Chegg is a valuable resource for many students, offering a comprehensive suite of digital and physical textbooks, rentals, and online tutoring that you can access through your Kindle e-reader with just a touch. However, if your semester is over or your educational journey has reached a stopping point, it may be time to cancel your subscription. Whatever the reason, here's a detailed guide to help you cancel or pause your Chegg subscription.

What is Chegg?

Chegg first appeared on the scene as a valuable resource for financially constrained college students. It launched in 2005 as a textbook rental platform similar to Netflix's model for streaming media, providing students with affordable access to digital and physical textbooks.

Today, Chegg offers extensive services, such as textbook explanations and homework help in engineering, biology, business, math, and science. Chegg also provides students with scholarship searches, internship matching, and college application advice, to give students that extra push to succeed in their academic journey.

How to cancel your Chegg subscription

The way you start using Chegg also determines the way you stop. Chegg offers subscription options through Google Play, Apple's App Store, and directly through its app and website. You can cancel your Chegg subscription through the same platform you used to sign up.

Cancel your Chegg subscription using the website

To cancel your Chegg subscription via the website, follow these steps:

Log in to your Chegg account. Click My Account in the upper-right corner of the page. Choose Orders from the tabs at the top of the page. Scroll down to Subscriptions. Choose the subscription you want to cancel and click Cancel Subscription. This takes you to a new page asking why you're leaving. Explain why you're leaving Chegg and select Cancel Subscription again.

You still have access to your tools and materials until the end of your billing period. The pack becomes unavailable after the billing cycle expires, and you must re-subscribe.

Cancel your Chegg subscription using Google Play

Using Google Play, you can easily cancel your Chegg Subscription on an Android device:

Open the Google Play Store on your Android device. Tap your profile icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. Select the Payments and subscriptions option. Select Subscriptions. 3 Images Close Find and click the Chegg subscription within the list. Tap the Cancel button to initiate the cancelation process. Confirm your decision by clicking Cancel again.

How to cancel your Chegg subscription on the App Store

Similarly, it's easy to cancel your Chegg account through the App Store:

Open the App Store on your Apple device. Select your Account in the upper-right corner of the screen. Select Subscriptions from the profile menu. 2 Images Close Click your Chegg subscription from the list of subscriptions. Select Cancel subscription. Check your email to confirm the cancellation.

How to pause your Chegg subscription

You can also pause your Chegg subscription if you are on semester break and don't want to terminate it. Chegg doesn't charge your credit card for paused months, and like canceling your subscription, you can continue to use your account until your next billing cycle ends.

The maximum pause duration is six months. Subscriptions from iTunes and Google Play Store cannot be paused. When you pause, your subscription price is locked. You can put your Chegg subscription on hold using any phone or tablet that has internet access. Here's how to do it:

Log in to your Chegg account. Click My Account in the upper-right corner of the page. Choose Orders from the tabs at the top of the page. Scroll down to Subscriptions. Select the subscription you wish to pause and click Cancel subscription. Close On the following page, click Continue Cancelation. You can choose the duration of your pause up to six months. Click the Pause subscription button. 2 Images Close

And that's it. Your account is on hold for the selected duration, and you can resume it when your next semester starts.

Call Chegg directly to manage your account subscription

You can cancel, pause, or get a refund for your Chegg subscription by calling 1-855-477-0177. A Chegg representative can assist you through this number.

If you're unsatisfied with your Chegg subscription, request a refund for the remaining period. Give your details to the customer care officer and answer any questions they may have. After the call, Chegg unsubscribes your account and refunds your money within three to five business days, depending on your payment method.

Chegg let you down? Discover other student-friendly apps

The money you spend with Chegg can be spent elsewhere if you're unsatisfied with their services. There are numerous applications designed to help students with assignments, finances, and scheduling that you can experiment with for free and buy if you want to.