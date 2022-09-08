Let's be honest, Apple Music isn't the best option when it comes to music streaming services. Sure, it can integrate with Apple products a bit easier—as the infamously walled-off ecosystem makes sure of. Still, if you're using the service on Android, Windows, or another operating system, it's hard to compete with Spotify. The ease of use is unmatched, the device interoperability is vast, and cool hardware options like Spotify Car Thing make it the go-to option for millions of users around the world.

Subsequently, you may want to cancel your Apple Music subscription as soon as possible. After all, you want to enjoy your music streaming service, whether you're listening on one of the best smart speakers or on your phone with a pair of quality wireless headphones.

As is the case with most services, the "unsubscribe" button isn't as readily available as the "sign me up" buttons, meaning you'll likely need a bit of hand-holding to remove yourself from Apple Music. Despite this, you can cancel your subscription to Apple Music on any device, from an iPhone or an Android to a Mac or a Windows PC. Follow the steps below, and you'll be on your way to freedom from Apple Music in no time.

How to cancel your Apple Music subscription on Android

Having an Android doesn't completely bar you from using Apple services, although it is notably harder, which may be why you're looking to cancel. The process isn't too complicated, so you should be able to nix Apple Music in a few simple steps.

Open the Apple Music mobile app on your device. Click the three dots in the upper-right corner of the screen. Select Manage Subscriptions on the next page. Click the Cancel Subscription button underneath the available plans.

The days of calling to cancel subscriptions is largely behind us, so that's all you have to do to cancel your Apple Music subscription on a mobile device. Now, onto a few other devices.

How to cancel your Apple Music subscription on your iPhone

It makes sense that you'd give Apple Music a try with an iPhone. After all, the Apple ecosystem of devices and services work well together, so it's worth giving it a try. Still, Apple is far from perfect, and canceling Apple Music might make sense for your needs. Follow these steps, and you'll be free to choose any streaming service you like.

Open the Settings app. Tap your name at the top of the page. Select the Subscriptions button on the first menu. Source: Apple Close Click the Apple Music subscription from the list. Tap the red Cancel Subscription button at the bottom.

How to cancel your Apple Music subscription on your Windows PC

You may be a bit wary about canceling subscriptions on your smartphone, and we don't blame you. When it comes to making sure you aren't getting charged for a service you aren't using, the assurance of an actual computer can go a long way. The process for canceling Apple Music on a Windows PC isn't too complicated, and we walk you through the steps.

Open the iTunes app on your computer. Click the Account tab along the top menu bar of the app. Select View My Account from the drop-down menu. Scroll down to the Settings menu. Select the Manage button next to Subscriptions. Click the Edit button on the Apple Music subscription. Select Cancel Subscription on the menu.

How to cancel your Apple Music subscription on your Mac

Many Apple services pair well with your Mac, but if Apple Music isn't cutting the mustard, there's no reason to stick around. Spotify works just as well, if not better, than Apple Music with a Mac. Follow these steps to get your music streaming experience back on track.

Open the App Store app on your Mac. Select your name in the upper-right corner or sign in if you haven't already. Click Account Setting on the next menu. Scroll down to Subscriptions and click Manage. Find your Apple Music subscription and click Edit. Click Cancel Subscription, and you're all set.

Now you're Apple Music-free!

That's all there is to it! Now that you've rid yourself of Apple Music, you're free to look at your other options for streaming music. Spotify is the most popular option for a good reason, with its fun and easy-to-use interface and massive catalog of music and podcasts. If you have Spotify and want to cancel, we can help with that too.